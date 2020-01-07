Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Lining up the titles

On the penultimate day of the Australian Laser Championships leading positions were determined for the Laser and Radial fleets.
In the men’s Laser Australia’s Matt Wearn holds a 15 point lead over Sam Meech of New Zealand. His nearest Australian rival is Luke Elliott in fourth place.
While in the women’s Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland leads by 15 points from Maxime Jonker.
The best Australian is Mara Stransky in fifth place with her closest Australian rival Zoe Thomson back in 19th place.
Britain’s Nick Thompson (3,8,2) moves to third place overall in the Laser, and Alison Young (17,10,4) remains in 8th place overall in the mixed Radial fleet.
Jonathan Lio, of Singapore leads the Laser 4.7 fleet with Russell Yom in second and Toby Coote of Australia in third overall.
With just two races to be sailed Wednesday the leaders will be sleeping well, knowing they don’t need to take any risks.
Laser Australian National Championship after 9 races
1st AUS WEARN, Matt 6 1 4 – – 25 pts
2nd NZL MEECH, Sam -70 2 3 – – 40 pts
3rd GBR THOMPSON, Nick 3 8 2 – – 52 pts
4th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 2 6 8 – – 55 pts
5th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 5 7 1 – – 55 pts
6th NZL GAUTREY, George 9 3 -17 – – 56 pts
7th AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell -70 9 6 – – 61 pts
8th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 1 -15 12 – – 64 pts
9th EST RAMMO, Karl-Martin 4 24 14 – – 76 pts
10th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn 10 14 13 – – 80 pts
Radial Australian National Championship (mixed) after 9 races
1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit -18 2 11 – – 37 pts
2nd NED JONKER, Maxime 25 1 1 – – 52 pts
3rd GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 5 -32 15 – – 52 pts
4th POL BARWINSKA, Agata -19 7 13 – – 53 pts
5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 11 3 8 – – 57 pts
6th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe -35 5 2 – – 59 pts
7th AUS RILEY, Brody 6 4 3 – – 63 pts
8th GBR YOUNG, Alison 17 10 4 – – 74 pts
9th AUS COMPTON, Michael 3 14 5 – – 81 pts
10th NED VAN DER VAART, Daphne 7 -33 10 – – 91 pts
Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed) after 9 races
1st SGP LIO, Jonathan 1 1 1 – – 22 pts
2nd SGP YOM, Russell 9 4 4 – – 35 pts
3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 2 3 13 – – 38 pts
4th AUS SCHOTTE, Isaac -13 7 3 – – 55 pts
5th SGP LEE, Darius 8 11 2 – – 61 pts
6th SGP FANG, Dylan 11 15 8 – – 76 pts