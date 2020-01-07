5.5 Metre Class Cup – Cup Final Day

The final day of the International 5.5 Metre Class Cups in Newport, Australia, saw Ku-Ring-Gai, Baragoola and Clark Kent win 5.5 Metre Class Cups in Pittwater ahead of the World Championships.

Ku-Ring-Gai (AUS62) of John Bacon, Terry Wetton and James Mayjor took the Hankø Evolution Cup.

Baragoola (AUS 26) of Jason Antill, Damian Macey and Larry Eastwood picked up two more race wins to take the Royal Kaag Classic Cup,

While two second places were enough for Clark Kent (NOR 64) of Petter Fjeld, Christen Horn Johannson and Thomas Borgan to move into the lead in the Modern fleet and take the Alfred’s Gold Cup.



The fleet have Wednesday off to recover, measure and get ready for the World Championship. A nine race series starts on Thursday and finishes on Monday 13 January.

Royal Kaag Classic Cup (after 6 races)

1st Baragoola (AUS 26, Jason Antill, Damian Macey, Larry Eastwood) 10 pts

2nd Carabella (ITA 73, Alfredo Delli, Gianluca Marolli, Claudio Mazzanti) 10 pts

3rd Kings Cross (AUS 24, Scott O’Connor) 17 pts

Hanko Evolution Cup (after 6 races)

1st Ku-Ring-Gai (AUS62, John Bacon, Terry Wetton, James Mayjor) 13 pts

2nd Rhapsody (AUS 35, Thomas Spithill, Chris Links, Heath Walters) 20 pts

3rd Black Magic (AUS 64, Andy Macphail) 21 pts

Alfred’s Gold Cup (after 4 races)

1st Clark Kent (NOR 64, Petter Fjeld, Christen Horn Johannson, Thomas Borgan) 12 pts

2nd Ali Baba (BAH 23, Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi, Will Alloway) 18 pts

3rd Beta Crucis (AUS 63, Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard, Martin Bunch) 19 pts

All results can be found here