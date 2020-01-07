Glass Half Full for GJW Direct Bloody Mary this Saturday

Almost 250 boats already entered for the GJW Direct Bloody Mary this Saturday, with online entry closing at midnight Wednesday 8 January.
It’s set to be a breezy south-westerly for this Saturday’s GJW Direct Bloody Mary, the legendary single-race pursuit race near Heathrow which is also the fifth leg of this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.
Entries will be accepted on the day until the entry limit is reached.
The Entry desk will open at 8:00am on Saturday and close at 12:00pm, please arrive early and head to the clubhouse to complete the forms.
This event brings the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to the halfway stage with the various overall rankings still wide open, with four events to count and four events to go.
Defending series champions, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge (2000), jump one place to take top spot for the fist time this Winter.
They are looking to make history to be the first sailors to win more than once, since the inception of the Winter Series 11 years ago.
2019/2020 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Leaders after 4 Events
1st Simon HORSFIELD – – 2000 ARMY SA – – 93.42 pts
2nd Andrew SPENCER – – D-Zero BURTON ON TRENT – – 193.85 pts
3rd Paul YOUNG – – Enterprise MIDLAND SC – – 201.56 pts
4th Dan JOHNSON – – Fireball WESTON SC – – 214.2 pts
5th Carl AVERY – – Laser BURTON SC – – 256.45 pts
6th Peter GRAY – – GP14 STAUNTON HAROLD – – 478.44 pts
7th Simon HAWKES – – K1 WIMBLEBALL – – 487.52 pts
8th Robert GULLAN – – RS800 HAYLING ISLAND SC – – 501.33 pts
9th Mark BARNES – – B14 WHITSTABLE YC – – 505.96 pts
10th Stephen COCKERILL – – RS400 STOKES BAY SC – – 507.88 pts
11th George SUNDERLAND – – Laser OLTON MERE SC – – 526.81 pts
12th Philip MEAKINS – – Osprey WARSASH SC – – 531.29 pts
13th Luke FISHER – – RS Vareo EMBERTON PARK SC – – 548.47 pts
14th Richard SMITH – – RS600 WILSONIAN SC – – 557.56 pts
15th Hugh DEVEREUX – – GP14 BUDWORTTH SC – – 573.56 pts
16th Peter MACKIN – – RS300 STOKES BAY SC – – 590.58 pts
17th Dylan MCPHERSON – – 420 RYA – – 623.68 pts
18th Val MILLWARD – – Challenger RUTLAND SC – – 637.48 pts
19th Ben HAWKES – – Contender CCSC – – 675.5 pts
2019/2020 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – 4 Events remaining:
Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 11 January 2020
King George Gallop, King George SC – 26 January 2020
John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 1 & 2 February 2020
Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 15 February 2020
Prizegiving, RYA Dinghy Show, Alexandra Palace – 10:15am Saturday 29 February 2020.