Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Olympic Sailing Day 3 – Britain’s Dobson and Tidey lead 49erFX

Day 3 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events with the men’s 49er, women’s 49erFX and men’s Finn, joining the Men’s Laser and women’s Radial events.

The warnings of a typhoon were downgraded to a tropical storm, but disruption to the racing due to light winds delayed the racing schedule.

The women’s 49erFX event completed their three scheduled races with Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey taking the overall lead.

Dobson and Tidey take a three point lead after winning the first two races and discarding a sixth place in race 3.

In second place are Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea (3, 2, -14) of the USA on five points and third Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (-15, 5, 1) of Brazil with six points after winning the final race.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove won the opening race of the men’s 49er with Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell second and third Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany.

The start to the 49er racing was delayed and then the first race abandoned after the second mark due to the wind change.

When the first race eventually got away the Irish, British and German crews dominated the later stages. Dickson and Sean just holding off Fletcher and Bithell at the spinnaker finish.

Hot favourites and defending champions, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke finished in 12th place.

No further 49er racing was possible.

The women’s Radial completed two more races with Maria Rindom of Denmark moving into the overall lead with 22 points after six races completed.

Rindom added two fourth place finishes to take a 14 point lead ahead of Sweden’s Josefin Olsson on 34 points, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland is third with 35 points.

Britain’s Alison Young is in 12th place and has four more races left to climb into the top ten for the Medal race.

Radial race winners were, Josefin Olsson in race 5 and Switzerland’s Maud Jayet in race 6.

The new leader of the men’s Laser is Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus.

Kontides (1, -20, 1) takes a nine point lead after completing three races to bring them back on schedule. In second place is Australia’s Matthew Wearn (4, 2, 2) on 22 points.

Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (3, -17, 5) moves into third overall, one point ahead of Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway.

The other race winner (R5) was Karl-Martin Rammo of Estonia.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson (10, 3, -28) is in eighth place overall.

Tuesday also saw the first races for the men’s Finn class event.

With two races completed, Alican Kaynar of Turkey leads, with second Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and third Spain’s Joan Cardona Mendez.

Defending champion, Britain’s Giles Scott finished ninth.

Wednesday 28 July will see the two RS:X classes return, the 49er, 49erFX and Finn continue, and the Nacra 17 multihull will start their racing.

49er Men – Leaders after 1 race (21 entries)

1st IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 1 – – 1 pts

2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 – – 2 pts

3rd GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 – – 3 pts

4th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 – – 4 pts

5th ESP Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra 5 – – 5 pts

6th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen 6 – – 6 pts

7th AUS William Phillips and Sam Phillips 7 – – 7 pts

8th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges 8 – – 8 pts

9th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 9 – – 9 pts

10th AUS Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 10 – – 10 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races (21 entries)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 -6 – – 2 pts

2nd USA Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea 3 2 -14 – – 5 pts

3rd BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 – – 6 pts

4th DEN Ida Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen -14 4 3 – – 7 pts

5th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk GEURTS -17 3 4 – – 7 pts

6th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz -13 8 2 – – 10 pts

7th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 -8 – – 11 pts

8th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo 2 10 (22) UFD – – 12 pts

9th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 -15 10 – – 14 pts

10th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz 6 9 -13 – – 15 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 2 races (19 entries) – Updated

1st TUR Alican Kaynar 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd HUN Zsombor Berecz 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd ESP Joan Cardona Mendez 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th ARG Facundo Olezza 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th NED Nicholas Heiner 11 5 – – 16 pts

6th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 4 13 – – 17 pts

7th USA Luke Muller 6 11 – – 17 pts

8th AUS Jake Lilley 10 8 – – 18 pts

9th GBR Giles Scott 9 9 – – 18 pts

10th NOR Anders Pedersen 14 6 – – 20 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (35 entries) – Updated

1st CYP Pavlos Kontides 4 7 5 1 -20 1 – – 18 pts

2nd AUS Matthew Wearn 17 -28 2 4 2 2 – – 27 pts

3rd BRA Robert Scheidt 11 10 4 3 -17 5 – – 33 pts

4th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 3 -18 15 2 6 8 – – 34 pts

5th FIN Kaarle Tapper 2 3 14 11 8 -29 – – 38 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 1 9 13 9 -23 7 – – 39 pts

7th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 15 6 3 -22 13 4 – – 41 pts

8th GBR Elliot Hanson 5 12 17 10 3 -28 – – 47 pts

9th ROC Sergey Komissarov -24 16 7 6 15 6 – – 50 pts

10th KOR Jeemin Ha 20 8 -26 7 7 10 – – 52 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 6 5 3 -13 4 4 – – 22 pts

2nd SWE Josefin Olsson -34 15 8 4 1 6 – – 34 pts

3rd NED Marit Bouwmeester -21 14 7 2 3 9 – – 35 pts

4th NOR Line Flem Høst 20 3 1 3 10 -25 – – 37 pts

5th FIN Tuula Tenkanen 9 6 14 -33 5 3 – – 37 pts

6th BEL Emma Plasschaert 10 -17 11 8 6 5 – – 40 pts

7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 2 19 6 1 -21 21 – – 49 pts

8th ITA Silvia Zennaro 13 -20 2 6 17 11 – – 49 pts

9th FRA Marie Bolou -28 27 5 15 7 2 – – 56 pts

10th CRO Elena Vorobeva 11 2 13 -41 16 15 – – 57 pts

GBR:

12th GBR Alison Young -24 8 9 20 12 12 – – 61 pts

Full results available here . . .