No racing on day 3 of Finn Gold Cup

Lack of wind on the third day of the Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne, Australia, meant all racing was cancelled mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s Josh Junior holds a 14-point lead after four races from Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin. Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, is one point behind Bugarin.

Britain’s Giles Scott is in fifth place.



Melbourne turned on the heaters on Wednesday, reaching 40 degrees by the afternoon.

There were successive postponements as the sailors sought shelter out of the heat in the great facilities of the Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Some found iced refreshments by the beach and some went swimming, but the wind did not come. At 15.00 AP over A was raised to abandon for the day.

Three races are now scheduled for Thursday.

The 10 race opening series continues until Friday, with the final race and medal race scheduled for Saturday 21 December.

Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 4 races (60 entries)

1st NZL24 JUNIOR, Josh 1 5 5 1 – – 12 pts

2nd CRO10 BUGARIN, Nenad 8 2 9 7 – – 26 pts

3rd NZL61 MALONEY, Andy 5 1 19 2 – – 27 pts

4th NED89 HEINER, Nicholas 13 3 7 5 – – 28 pts

5th GBR41 SCOTT, Giles 16 6 4 4 – – 30 pts

6th ESP7 MUSCAT, Alejandro 2 9 11 13 – – 35 pts

7th CAN18 RAMSHAW, Tom 4 11 12 14 – – 41 pts

8th HUN40 BERECZ, Zsombor 23 8 1 16 – – 48 pts

9th SUI1 THEUNINCK, Nils 18 19 6 6 – – 49 pts

10th CRO369 VUJASINOVIC, Milan 7 4 8 31 – – 50 pts

11th SWE11 PETTERSSON, Johannes 15 18 3 19 – – 55 pts

12th AUS1 LILLEY, Jake 19 14 16 11 – – 60 pts

13th CZE5 TEPLY, Ondrej 12 28 10 12 – – 62 pts

14th ESP26 CARDONA MÉNDEZ, Joan 3 15 18 30 – – 66 pts

15th USA91 MULLER, Luke 26 10 22 8 – – 66 pts

16th FRA17 PIC, Fabian 6 7 23 35 – – 71 pts

17th TUR21 KAYNAR, Alican 9 26 26 17 – – 78 pts

18th AUS261 TWEDDELL, Oliver 22 17 24 15 – – 78 pts

19th GER25 KOHLHOFF, Max 24 12 27 21 – – 84 pts

20th FRA112 LOBERT, Jonathan 27 13 15 29 – – 84 pts

21st GBR11 WRIGHT, Ed 33 30 21 3 – – 87 pts

22nd FIN8 MUHONEN, Oskari 10 34 17 26 – – 87 pts

23rd GER259 KASUESKE, Phillip 30 25 13 20 – – 88 pts

24th USA6 PAINE, Caleb 20 16 32 23 – – 91 pts

25th GBR71 WETHERELL, Henry 17 35 31 9 – – 92 pts

Full results available here