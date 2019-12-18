Moth World Championship – All Aussie Podium

Tom Slingsby did not need to race the final day of the Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds, the title already secure.

After two final races, the first won by Scott Babbage of Australia and the second by Francesco Bruni of Italy, the final podium places were settled.

In second overall was Kyle Langford and in third place Tom Burton, completing an all Australian podium.

2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds – Final Leading scores after 15 races (118 entries)

1st AUS Tom Slingsby [62.0S] [62.0S] – – 14 pts

2nd AUS Kyle Langford 2 [62.0S] – – 28 pts

3rd AUS Tom Burton 3 [14.0] – – 34 pts

4th AUS Scott Babbage 5 1 – – 47 pts

5th ITA Francesco Bruni 1 2 – – 52 pts

6th USA Brad Funk 7 3 – – 72 pts

7th GBR Robert Greenhalgh [26.0] 5 – – 75 pts

8th AUS Matthew Chew [29.0] [16.0] – – 76 pts

9th AUS Thomas Johnson 4 8 – – 104 pts

10th AUS Josh Mcknight 11 11 – – 107.3 pts

Other GBR:

22nd Alex Adams

26th Matthew Jerwood

35th Jim Mcmillan

39th Kyle Stoneham

59th Chris Graham

62nd James Phare

72 Andrew Jeffries

77th Brad Gibson

93rd Adrian Coatsworth

96th David Smithwhite

112th Eddie Gatehouse

Full results available here