49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Junior Europeans – Day 3

Three more races completed on day 3 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Leading the 49er series after 7 races are Tomas and Mads Mathisen of Norway, with Britain’s Nick Robins and Sam Batten now in second place.

Recovering well after a DNC and a DNS yesterday are the Swiss pair, Maxime Bachelin and Arno De Planta, with a 4, 1, 1 putting them fourth overall.

In the 49erFX, Willemijn Offerman and Elise De Ruijter of Holland take a seven point lead from Inga-Marie Hofmann and Alisa Englemann of Germany.

in the Nacra 17 Cas Van Dongen and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland have a five point lead ahead of Dewi Couvert and Robin Becker, also of Holland. In third are Flora Virag and David Molnar of Hungary.

Britain’s James Eales and Chloe Collenette are in fifth place.

49er – Leading positions after 7 races (30 entries)

1st NOR 888 Tomas MATHISEN and Mads MATHISEN 9 12 5 – – 35 pts

2nd GBR 118 Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN 2 15 3 – – 35 pts

3rd POL 4 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH DNC 10 4 4 – – 35 pts

4th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno DE PLANTA 4 1 1 – – 43 pts

5th URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 6 5 16 – – 43 pts

6th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 7 9 7 – – 44 pts

Nacra 17 – Leading positions after 7 races (6 entries)

1st NED 11 Cas VAN DONGEN and Bjarne BOUWER 2 3 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED 1 Dewi COUVERT and Robin BECKER 4 1 2 – – 14 pts

3rd HUN 218 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 3 4 3 – – 16 pts

4th CRO 477 Igor MARENIC and Anđela DE MICHELI VITTURI 1 5 6 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 355 James EALES and Chloe COLLENETTE 5 6 4 – – 27 pts

6th AUT 3 Daniel MULLEY and Barbara NEMEC 6 2 5 – – 30 pts

49erFX – Leading positions after 7 races (15 entries)

1st NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise DE RUIJTER 6 1 BFD – – 14 pts

2nd GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Alisa ENGELMANN 6 2 11 – – 21 pts

3rd RUS 228 Zoya NOVIKOVA and Diana SABIROVA 2 8 4 – – 24 pts

4th GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE 8 9 7 – – 29 pts

5th FIN 311 Ville KORHONEN and Edi BREMER 5 1 2 – – 30 pts

6th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 9 6 3 – – 31 pts

No GBR

Full results available here