49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 Junior Europeans – Day 3

Three more races completed on day 3 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Leading the 49er series after 7 races are Tomas and Mads Mathisen of Norway, with Britain’s Nick Robins and Sam Batten now in second place.
Recovering well after a DNC and a DNS yesterday are the Swiss pair, Maxime Bachelin and Arno De Planta, with a 4, 1, 1 putting them fourth overall.
In the 49erFX, Willemijn Offerman and Elise De Ruijter of Holland take a seven point lead from Inga-Marie Hofmann and Alisa Englemann of Germany.
in the Nacra 17 Cas Van Dongen and Bjarne Bouwer of Holland have a five point lead ahead of Dewi Couvert and Robin Becker, also of Holland. In third are Flora Virag and David Molnar of Hungary.
Britain’s James Eales and Chloe Collenette are in fifth place.
49er – Leading positions after 7 races (30 entries)
1st NOR 888 Tomas MATHISEN and Mads MATHISEN 9 12 5 – – 35 pts
2nd GBR 118 Nick ROBINS and Sam BATTEN 2 15 3 – – 35 pts
3rd POL 4 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH DNC 10 4 4 – – 35 pts
4th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno DE PLANTA 4 1 1 – – 43 pts
5th URU 117 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 6 5 16 – – 43 pts
6th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 7 9 7 – – 44 pts
Nacra 17 – Leading positions after 7 races (6 entries)
1st NED 11 Cas VAN DONGEN and Bjarne BOUWER 2 3 1 – – 9 pts
2nd NED 1 Dewi COUVERT and Robin BECKER 4 1 2 – – 14 pts
3rd HUN 218 Flora VIRAG and David MOLNAR 3 4 3 – – 16 pts
4th CRO 477 Igor MARENIC and Anđela DE MICHELI VITTURI 1 5 6 – – 20 pts
5th GBR 355 James EALES and Chloe COLLENETTE 5 6 4 – – 27 pts
6th AUT 3 Daniel MULLEY and Barbara NEMEC 6 2 5 – – 30 pts
49erFX – Leading positions after 7 races (15 entries)
1st NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise DE RUIJTER 6 1 BFD – – 14 pts
2nd GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Alisa ENGELMANN 6 2 11 – – 21 pts
3rd RUS 228 Zoya NOVIKOVA and Diana SABIROVA 2 8 4 – – 24 pts
4th GER 212 Maru SCHEEL and Freya FEILCKE 8 9 7 – – 29 pts
5th FIN 311 Ville KORHONEN and Edi BREMER 5 1 2 – – 30 pts
6th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 9 6 3 – – 31 pts
