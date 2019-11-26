Loris von Siebenthal, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019

Swiss photographer Loris von Siebenthal is the winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image photo competition 2019.

No less than 133 photographers representing 29 nationalities joined the 10th edition of the event.

The international jury selected yacht racing photographer Loris von Siebenthal and his image taken during the Bol d’Or Mirabaud.

Von Siebenthal won ahead of Sharon Green (USA) and Ian Roman (GBR).

The leading nation again is France once again, with four photographers in the Top 20, followed by Italy and the United Kingdom.

Martina Orsini (ITA) wins the Yacht Racing Forum award, selected by the delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum

Tom Coehoorn (NED) accumulated the biggest number of votes on Internet and wins the Public Award.

Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019 – Top 10

1. Loris von Siebenthal (SUI)

2. Sharon Green (USA)

3. Ian Roman (GBR)

4. Martina Orsini (ITA)

5. Sam Kurtul (GBR)

6. Bo Wang (CHN)

7. Robert Hajduk (POL)

8. Eike Schurr (GER)

9. Graham Snook (GBR)

10. Matias Capizzano (ARG)

Yacht Racing Forum award – Top 5

1. Martina Orsini (ITA)

2. Fabio Taccola (ITA)

3. Loris von Siebenthal (SUI)

4. Sharon Green (USA)

5. Matias Capizzano (ARG)

Public Award – Top 5

1. Tom Coehoorn (NED)

2. Brigi Török (HUN)

3. Matias Capizzano (ARG)

4. Martina Orsini (ITA)

5. Graham Snook (GBR)