Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2020 is Open

The international photography award dedicated to competitive sailing has launched its eleventh edition. Photos can be submitted until 6 October 2020.

The winners will be celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum on 23 and 24 November in Portsmouth, UK, in front of the sports’ leading personalities.

Photographers are invited to submit their best image taken between 14 October 2019 and 6 October 2020.

The 80 best images will be pre-selected by an international jury and published on the event website on October 15, 2020.

Public voting will be open between 15 October and 10 November 2020. The 20 best images chosen by the international jury will be announced on October 29 and exhibited at the Yacht Racing Forum.

Three prizes, including prize money, will be awarded:

The Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image (main prize), awarded by an international jury. The Yacht Racing Forum Award, selected by the 3-400 delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum. The ” Public Award “, based on the number of votes cast by the public on the Internet.



Last year, the international jury honoured the Swiss photographer Loris von Siebenthal and his image (see above) taken during a powerful storm on Lake Geneva.

Loris von Siebenthal, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019