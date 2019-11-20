Star Sailors League Finals feature three GBR helms

An elite gathering of 23 star-studded teams will be competing at the 2019 Star Sailors League Finals in the Bahamas next month.

As usual the entries will include a number of wildcards drawn from many parts of the world of high-level sailing.

Britain get three entries, headed by Olympic and Star World Champion Iain Percy, sailing with Anders Ekström of Sweden.

This is a second attempt for Percy, who had to pull out of last years event to attended the launch of the Malta Altus Challenge for the America’s Cup. That challenge subsequently fell apart and Percy and Ekström return for another tilt at the Star Sailors League Finals.

Other British helms include British Sailing Team and European champion laser sailor, Lorenzo Chiavarini sailing with Kilian Weise of Germany.

And multi Match Racing World Champion Ian Williams sailing with top British Star crew Steve Mitchell.



2019 Star Sailors League Finals entry list:

Bow No – – Skipper – – Crew

1 Paul Cayard USA – – Phil Trinter USA

2 Iain Percy GBR – – Anders Ekström SWE

3 Freddy Lööf SWE – – Brian Fatih USA

4 Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL – – Bruno Prada BRA

5 Tonci Stipanovic CRO – – Tudor Bilic CRO

6 Henrique Haddad BRA – – Henry Boening BRA

7 Taylor Canfield USA – – Arnis Baltins USA

8 Ian Williams GBR – – Steve Mitchell GBR

9 Jeemin Ha KOR – – Mark Strube USA

10 Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR – – Kilian Weise GER

11 Mark Holowesko BAH – – Christoph Burger SUI

12 Oskari Muhonen FIN – – Vitalii Kushnir UKR

13 Eric Doyle USA – – Payson Infelise USA

14 Torvar Mirsky AUS – – Robert O’Leary IRL

15 Xavier Rohart FRA – – Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

16 Ricardo Fabini URU – – Federico Calegari ARG

17 Chuny Bermudez ESP – – Miguel Fernandez Vasco ESP

18 Bernardo Freitas POR – – Samuel Gonçalves BRA

19 Flavio Favini ITA – – Sergio Lambertenghi ITA

20 Hamish Pepper NZL – – Pedro Trouche BRA

21 Diego Negri ITA – – Frithjof Kleen GER

22 Eivind Melleby NOR – – Josh Revkin USA

23 George Szabo USA – – Edoardo Natucci ITA

After four days of qualification rounds for all 23 crews, the competition goes into the knockout stages on Saturday, 7 December. Single races decide who survives and who is heading for the dock.

The last four teams will contest a thrilling final race, the first to finish will be the winner of the 2019 SSL Finals and take home the lion’s share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.