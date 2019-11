Following recent video releases of other America’s Cup teams, the New York Yacht Club’s Challenger, Defiant, has released an ‘Anything they can do we can do’ video.

The video shows some very smooth sailing and foiling tack.

Apparently shot off Newport before they relocated to their winter base in Pensacola, Florida.



