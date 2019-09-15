American Magic AC75 – Defiant is officially launched

After getting their boat on the water in the past week, the American Magic team held the official christening ceremony Saturday at their home base in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Named Defiant, the cutting-edge foiling monohull is the first America’s Cup class boat built to represent the New York Yacht Club in over 16 years.

The boat underwent initial testing, including the first foiling by an AC75 on Narragansett Bay earlier in the week.



Defiant was constructed at a dedicated facility in Bristol, Rhode Island, the site of America’s Cup boatbuilding efforts since the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company’s first Cup defender, Vigilant, was launched in 1893.

American Magic will continue to train in Rhode Island waters during the fall of 2019 before relocating to Pensacola, Florida for the winter.

Related post:

American Magic AC75 and a foiling tack