Fletcher trumps Funk to take UK Moth Nationals title

Dylan Fletcher took the 2019 Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals title, despite a determined charge by Brad Funk. Fletcher and Funk finished the 11 races tied on 17 points, but on countback Dylan took the title.

After retiring in the first race with weed/foil problems, Fletcher hit back with a win in the second to counter Funk’s win in the first (R9), but with Funk staying in the frame with a second place.

Into the final race of the championship and Funk did all he could . . . a final race win, with Fletcher taking second and Benoit Marie third.

And so to the deciding countback where Fletcher’s six race wins trumped Funk’s four!

Overall third podium place went to Benoit Marie, with Mike Lennon fourth, Dan Ellis fifth and David Kenefick rounding out the top six.

For the new champion the action moves to Marseille for the SailGP Grand Final, where the speeds greater and the stakes will be higher with $1,000,000 on the outcome.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell will join the rest of British SailGP team in Marseille for the final Series 1 event starting on Friday 20 September.

International Moth – 2019 Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals after 3 final races (74 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – WPNSA RET 1 2 – – 17 pts

2nd 4 Bradley Funk – WPNSA 1 2 1 – – 17 pts

3rd 7 Benoit Marie – Sno Nantes 3 6 3 – – 40 pts

4th 4584 Mike Lennon – Hayling Island SC 2 7 5 – – 60 pts

5th 4501 Dan Ellis – Yealm YC 9 8 -18 – – 71 pts

6th 4557 David Kenefick – RCYC 11 4 6 – – 71 pts

7th 4509 Jason Belben – Stokes Bay SC 10 9 12 – – 72 pts

8th 4386 Simon Hiscocks – Castle Cove SC 7 3 8 – – 80 pts

9th 8 Dan Ward – Stokes Bay SC 8 10 -24 – – 81 pts

10th 4546 Alex Adams – Castle Cove SC 5 5 4 – – 107 pts

11th 4149 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea 14 16 15 – – 112 pts

12th 4637 Ross Harvey – Hayling Island SC 16 14 14 – – 116 pts

13th 4599 Danny Inkyov – KSSS 6 17 28 – – 119 pts

14th 4659 Arthaud Aymeric – Antibes 19 15 11 – – 121 pts

15th 4309 Paul Gliddon – Netley SC 13 -29 7 – – 136.7 pts

16th 4580 Sam Barker – Castle Cove SC 21 12 19 – – 149 pts

17th 4080 Max Lutz – Kieler YC 20 18 9 – – 151 pts

18th 4493 Ricky Tagg – Hayling Island SC 15 13 10 – – 163 pts

19th 4533 Jim McMillan – Stokes Bay SC 4 DNC DNC – – 196 pts

20th 4705 Kyle Stoneham – TBYC 23 11 23 – – 199 pts

Full results available here