American Magic AC75 and a foiling tack

No official video from American Magic of their AC75 foiling yet, but this video taken by Mark Mills captures a foiling(ish) tack.

Aired on the Sailing Illustrated website Saturday, it shows American Magic foiling at speed until they attempt a foiling tack (at 2 min mark), which almost comes off.

The NYYC team are certainly getting in time on the water ahead of rival teams.

Italy’s Luna Rossa and Britain’s INEOS have still to launch their first AC75s.

Emirates Team New Zealand who launched first have been held back on their sailing programme by strong winds on Waitemata harbour, but have been carrying out tow trials.



The first competitive racing for the America’s Cup World Series Sardinia is from April 23 to 26, 2020 in Italy.

