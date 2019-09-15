Alinghi claims GC32 Riva Cup on count-back

Oman Air came within a whisker of snatching overall victory on the final day of the 2019 GC32 Riva Cup.

In seemingly unbeatable form, Oman Air scored three back-to-back wins levelling the scoreline with Alinghi with two races to settle the title win.

In the fourth and penultimate race, the Omani team’s winning streak came to end, but it was not Alinghi but Red Bull Sailing Team that claimed the race win. However in this Oman Air’s second to Alinghi’s fourth, handed the Omanis a slender two point lead going into the final race.

With Oman Air having had the upper hand all day, a chink finally appeared in their armour in the deciding race, allowing both Alinghi and Red Bull Sailing Team through. These positions held at the finish line causing the two frontrunners to end the GC32 Riva Cup tied on points.



Sadly for Oman Air after such a strong final day, GC32 Racing Tour tie breaks are decided on final race position, handing the GC32 Riva Cup to Alinghi.

The 2019 GC32 Racing Tour will conclude in Muscat, Oman over 5-9 November, where we can expect another sleeves-rolled-up fist fight between the circuit’s two heavyweights to determine who will be this year’s champion.

GC32 Riva Cup – Final overall results after 19 races

1st Alinghi 45 pts

2nd Oman Air 45 pts

3rd Red Bull Sailing Team 58 pts

4th Zoulou 68 pts

5th Argo 82 pts

6th Black Star Sailing Team 107 pts

7th Código Rojo Racing 127 pts