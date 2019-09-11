American Magic is first AC75 to foil

With little fuss the New York YC America’s Cup AC75 foils across Narragansett Bay near Newport, Rhode Island.

After raising sails for the first time, American Magic, with Dean Barker on the helm, became the first AC75 to get onto her foils on their first day of sailing.

The NYYC American Magic team launched over the last weekend and had earlier tow tested the hull and mast.

Soon after they hoisted the sails and were able to get onto the foils and successfully sail across Narragansett Bay, their training with ‘The Mule’ test boat paying dividends.



American Magic is the second AC75 to launch and is now expected to move to the team’s winter base in Pensacola, Florida.

Team New Zealand launched their AC75 last Friday, 6 September, and have been tow testing the hull. They also raised sails this week in a light breeze, and appear to be using a deck-sweeper foot on the mainsail (as used on A-class cats) without a main boom, but did not attampt to foil.

Unlike the hard wing-sails on the AC72/AC50 multihulls in the previous cup events, the AC75 monohulls will use a two-skinned soft mainsail, mounted on a one design, rotating D-shaped wingspar.

The British and Italian teams have delayed their launch dates.

Related Post:

Dredging for AC75 launch taking place at INEOS Portsmouth Base

Team New Zealand launches first AC75 – Te Aihe