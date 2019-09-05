Team New Zealand launches first AC75 – Te Aihe

Emirates Team New Zealand has christened the first of its America Cup boats – Te Aihe (Dolphin).

The first AC75 was officially unveiled at a ceremony in Auckland’s Viaduct harbour Friday morning (NZL time).

A representative from the team’s official charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ, christened the boat by breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow.

The hundreds of people who had been invited to the ceremony, included the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The AC75 was then lowered into the harbour to the anthemic strains of Rod Stewart’s Sailing.

It has taken over 100,000 man-hours to design and build the boat with a group of about 65 people between designers and boat builders who have been working quietly throughout the past year.

Emirates Team New Zealand will now focus on a busy period of testing on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf over the spring and summer months having the advantage of developing and training on the race area of the America’s Cup Match which will be raced in March 2021.

See the launch Video via 1NEWSnow TVNZ.co.nz

