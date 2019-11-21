Brest Atlantiques – Maxi Edmond de Rothschild heads to Brest via USA !

The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild of Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier is now heading to Brest, after passing Robben Island in Table Bay Wednesday evening at 20:16, after 15 days 9 hours and 16 minutes.

Cammas: “We went from 30 knots of wind to zero, not even a minute, we were wondering when we would get out of it. Finally, we had a wind that came back to the other side and we could get away.”

Caudrelier: “It was nice, we did not lose too much. We are now heading to Brest, more to the United States in fact, but to go to Brest, we will have to get closer to Brazil and the United States.”

Robben Island in Table Bay is the island made infamous for being the place of detention for nearly 18 years of Nelson Mandela.

Video of Sodebo Ultim 3 problems on approach to Cape Town

Sodebo Ultim 3 is expected in turn by the end of the morning in Cape Town. Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias will return to the port, to evaluate, with the technical team of Team Sodebo, the the extent of the damage caused successively by the starboard rudder, broken in a collision with an OFNI, then by the loss of the rear of the float.

Actual Leader of Yves Le Blevec and Alex Pella are in second place for the first time since the departure of Brest. Their race time since the departure on 5 November is 15 days 20 hours and 34 minutes.

While Macif of François Gabart and Gwénolé Gahinet, are currently stopped (since 03:55 French time Thursday) at Cape Town to repair two problems identified, the bar transmission system and the port foil lift system.