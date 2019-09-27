IKA Formula Kite Europeans – Day 2

Just four points separate the top four men at the Formula Kite European Championships on the island of Sardinia.

France’s Théo de Ramecourt leads with with a storming display with a perfect five race wins in breezes that built from around 14kts, finally gusting to more than 22kts, blowing over the Gulf of Oristano’s flat waters.

It was a remarkable record that was almost derailed.

In his day’s final race French team-mate Benoit Gomez attempted a port tack start that went awry and ended in a tangle, forcing De Ramecourt to jump and double backroll over the carnage almost ending with him in pin-end boat, before he went on to seize another win.



In the 30-strong women’s fleet, the battles were equally enthralling.

But reigning Formula Kite world champion Daniela Moroz (USA) was untouchable, racking up five wins from five races.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge kept her nose in front to claim second overall with a clutch of high-placed finishes, though she was frustrated by too many crashes and mistakes.

Australia’s Breiana Whitehead moved up the order to third place overall after ten races.

Top five men after 10 races (two discards):

1st Théo de Ramecourt (FRA) 10 pts

2nd Axel Mazella (FRA) 11 pts

3rd Toni Vodisek (SLO) 14 pts

4th Benoit Gomez (FRA) 14 pts

5th Florian Gruber (GER) 19 pts

GBR:

35th Lance Olner

Top five women after 10 races (two discards):

1st Daniela Moroz (USA) 4 pts

2nd Ellie Aldridge (GBR) 26 pts

3rd Breiana Whitehead (AUS) 28 pts

4th Justina Kitchen (NZL) 32 pts

5th Leonie Meyer (GER) 37 pts

Other GBR:

10th Jemima Crathorne

13th Lily Young

15th Katie Dabson

16th Maddy Anderson