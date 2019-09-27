RS:X Worlds – Upset for Brits at Garda

A set-back for top British competitors at the RS:X World Championships as they struggled to make the cut-off for Saturday’s Medal races.
Emma Wilson (19,9,17,13) dropped to 12th overall after four final gold fleet races, and it is Saskia Sills (47,6,13,2) who managed to claim a medal race place in 6th.
After four gold fleet races for the men, Tom Squires remained in 11th place after a 40th place finish Friday morning, thus missing the medal race.
Holland’s Kiran Bedloe keeps the men’s overall lead into the medal race, five points ahead of Pierre Le Coq of France with Dorian van Rijsselberghe in third place.
In the women’s event China’s Yunxiu Lu (8,4,1) won today’s races to take the lead into the medal race, six points ahead of Holland’s Lilian De Geus (1,2,23), with Katy Spychakov (13,5,4) in third place.
RS:X World Championship – Women Top 10 for Medal Race
1st CHN Yunxiu Lu – – 46 pts
2nd NED Lilian De Geus – – 52 pts
3rd ISR Katy Spychakov U21 – – 54 pts
4th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 64 pts
5th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 – – 69 pts
6th GBR Saskia Sills – – 70 pts
7th RUS Stefania Elfutina – – 74 pts
8th CHN Peina Chen – – 78 pts
9th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan – – 80 pts
10th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 83 pts
Other GBR
12th GBR Emma Wilson U21 – – 84 pts
RS:X World Championship – Men Top 10 for Medal Race
1st NED Kiran Badloe – – 24 pts
2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq – – 29 pts
3rd NED Dorian van Rijsselberghe – – 39 pts
4th GRE Byron Kokkalanis – – 51 pts
5th POL Piotr Myszka – – 62 pts
6th FRA Thomas Goyard – – 69 pts
7th ISR Tom Reuveny U21, – – 90 pts
8th ITA Daniele Benedetti – – 94 pts
9th KOR Wonwoo Cho – – 95 pts
10th JPN Makoto Tomizawa – – 106 pts
Best GBR:
11th GBR Tom Squires – – 116 pts