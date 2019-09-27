RS:X Worlds – Upset for Brits at Garda

A set-back for top British competitors at the RS:X World Championships as they struggled to make the cut-off for Saturday’s Medal races.

Emma Wilson (19,9,17,13) dropped to 12th overall after four final gold fleet races, and it is Saskia Sills (47,6,13,2) who managed to claim a medal race place in 6th.

After four gold fleet races for the men, Tom Squires remained in 11th place after a 40th place finish Friday morning, thus missing the medal race.

Holland’s Kiran Bedloe keeps the men’s overall lead into the medal race, five points ahead of Pierre Le Coq of France with Dorian van Rijsselberghe in third place.

In the women’s event China’s Yunxiu Lu (8,4,1) won today’s races to take the lead into the medal race, six points ahead of Holland’s Lilian De Geus (1,2,23), with Katy Spychakov (13,5,4) in third place.

RS:X World Championship – Women Top 10 for Medal Race

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu – – 46 pts

2nd NED Lilian De Geus – – 52 pts

3rd ISR Katy Spychakov U21 – – 54 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 64 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 – – 69 pts

6th GBR Saskia Sills – – 70 pts

7th RUS Stefania Elfutina – – 74 pts

8th CHN Peina Chen – – 78 pts

9th HKG Hei-Man-H-V Chan – – 80 pts

10th POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 83 pts

Other GBR

12th GBR Emma Wilson U21 – – 84 pts

RS:X World Championship – Men Top 10 for Medal Race

1st NED Kiran Badloe – – 24 pts

2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq – – 29 pts

3rd NED Dorian van Rijsselberghe – – 39 pts

4th GRE Byron Kokkalanis – – 51 pts

5th POL Piotr Myszka – – 62 pts

6th FRA Thomas Goyard – – 69 pts

7th ISR Tom Reuveny U21, – – 90 pts

8th ITA Daniele Benedetti – – 94 pts

9th KOR Wonwoo Cho – – 95 pts

10th JPN Makoto Tomizawa – – 106 pts

Best GBR:

11th GBR Tom Squires – – 116 pts

Full results available here