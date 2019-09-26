RS:X World Championship – First gold fleet racing

The RS:X World Championships on Lake Garda move to gold and silver fleet racing to decide the top 10 for the Medal Races on Saturday.



After the first day of gold fleet racing for the men, Dutch competitors had the best of the day with Kiran Badloe (34,2,1) taking the lead, two points ahead of Pierre Le Coq (3,11,6) of France, and with Dorian van Rijsselberghe (6,1,2) moving into third place.

Not such a good day for Britain’s Tom Squires (25,7,22) who drops from 4th to 11th overall, with Andy Brown (5,22,44) gaining a couple of places to place 17th overall.

Shahar Zubari of Israel won the first men’s race, but could not maintain that and finished the day 13th overall.

The women are next to race . . . Check back for updates

RS:X Worlds – Leading Men after 3 races Thursday (130 entries)

1st NED Kiran Badloe -34 2 1 – – 21 pts

2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq 3 -11 6 – – 23 pts

3rd NED Dorian van Rijsselberghe 6 1 2 – – 37 pts

4th GRE Byron Kokkalanis 4 9 4 – – 42 pts

5th FRA Thomas Goyard 9 6 16 – – 58 pts

6th POL Piotr Myszka -24 20 5 – – 61 pts

7th ITA Daniele Benedetti 19 5 9 – – 67 pts

8th KOR Wonwoo Cho 10 3 12 – – 71 pts

9th JPN Makoto Tomizawa 11 19 3 – – 72 pts

10th ISR Tom Reuveny 8 4 33 – – 76 pts

11th GBR Tom Squires 25 7 22 – – 78 pts