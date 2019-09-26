52 SUPER SERIES – Blowout at Porto Cervo

No racing was possible Thursday at the final event of the 2019 52 SUPER SERIES season at Porto Cervo.

Winds were over 40 knots on the race area at times and though an initial postponement was signalled to 14:00hrs, before then it became evident that the wind was going to remain too strong for fair, safe racing.

With two possible days of racing now remaining of the 2019 season the position of the Roemmers family’s Azzurra, which flies the burgee of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, becomes stronger.

They have a lead of 11 points over Platoon and 16 ahead of the 2018 champions Quantum Racing.

If they can secure the season championship title it would be Azzurra’s fourth, adding to wins in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

2019 52 SUPER SERIES – Season Championship prior to Porto Cervo

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) 143 pts

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) 154 pts

3. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) 159 p.

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) 163 p.

5. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) 176 pts.

6. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) 189 pts

7. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) 211 pts

8. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) 218 pts

Related Post:

52 SUPER SERIES Day 2 – Sled Lead