Team GB Tokyo 2020 Sailing Team Selection

The first members of the British Sailing Team for Tokyo 2020 will be announced on Tuesday 1 October.

The sailing team members will be the first athletes selected to Team GB by the British Olympic Association (BOA) for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Following normal practice it is expected that the RYA Olympic Selection Committee (OSC) will announce the core sailing selections and then complete the team selection in May next year.

Sailing Team Leader Mark Robinson and Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England will make the announcement at the Haven Rockley Park Holiday Park, Poole on Tuesday 1 October.

The actual sailing team selection is made by the RYA Olympic Selection Committee, comprising of:

Jarrod Simpson (Chair), Rob Andrews, Sarah Gosling, Saskia Clark, Lucy Macgregor, Leigh McMillan, Ian Walker (RYA) Mark Robinson (RYA) and Carla Stanley (Chair of Racing).

Hot tips for early selection are:

Giles Scott (Finn),

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (women’s 470),

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (49erFX)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (men 470).

The announcement will follow the completion of the RS:X World Championships in Torbole, Italy, where Tom Squires and Emma Wilson will be hoping to do enough to clinch selection in the RS:X event.

Some other selections are not so clear-cut, with the Laser and Radial selection coming down to a choice between the experienced members of the squad and and naming new, younger sailors.

Also in doubt will be the Nacra 17 selection which is being tightly contested between Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

There is a World Championship for the Nacra class in late November in Auckland, New Zealand, so the OSC may delay selection until after that event.

