Fireball World Championship – Macfarlane and Payne take lead

At the lay day of the Fireball World Championship at the Pointe Claire YC, Montreal, Canada, Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of Australia lead.

After six races Macfarlane and Payne the Aussie pair have 12 points and a one point lead from Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff of Britain.

In third place are the Swiss pair, Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser, tied on 18 points with Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier of France. The three leaders each have two race wins.

In fifth place are the Czech pair, Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek, with Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport of Britain rounding out the top six.

Fireball – World Championship – leaders after 6 races (40 entries)

1st AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 13 pts

3rd SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 18 pts

4th FRA 14917 Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier – – 18 pts

5th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 28 pts

6th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 29 pts

7th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott – – 40 pts

8th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 42 pts

9th CZE 14981 Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle – – 47 pts

10th BEL 15140 Bart Meynendonckx and Francis De Roeck – – 48 pts

11th CAN 14911 Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird – – 51 pts

12th CAN 14766 Debbie Kirkby and Greg Ferguson – – 52 pts

13th CAN 15043 Robert Levy and Jon Driver – – 57 pts

14th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and Nicholas Rees – – 60 pts

15th AUS 15113 Ben Schulz and Joel MacKensie – – 69 pts

16th FRA 14959 Patrice Olivier and Jean-François Nouel – – 74 pts

17th CAN 15134 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli – – 76 pts

18th CAN 15098 Robert Thompson and Francis Westlake – – 81 pts

19th CAN 14768 Bill Strath and Dave Munro – – 90 pts

20th SUI 15063 Mianne Erne and Manuela Liechti – – 93 pts