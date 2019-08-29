International 14 – Prince of Wales Cup Drama

The International 14 Prince of Wales Cup race was won by Andy and Tom Partington following the disqualification of Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald.

This promoted Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait of Itchenor SC to second place, and into third Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas of WPNSA.

The protest concerned a number of boats not sailing the correct course taking the starboard leeward gate mark on the triangle. After a number of retirements and the protest meeting the Partington’s took the win and the National Championship.

International 14 – 2019 Prince of Wales Cup

1st 1559 Penguin Dance – Andy Partington and Tom Partington – Hayling Island SC

2nd 1561 Marilyn – Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – Itchenor SC

3rd 1558 Nameless – Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas – WPNSA

4th 1544 Pamela – Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett – Itchenor SC

5th 1566 Dragon – Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson – Itchenor SC

6th 1523 Tartan Fraulein – Kimball Morrison and Jeremy Fowke – Itchenor SC

7th 1548 Beast 2 – Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan – Netley SC

8th 1517 Poppet – George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – Itchenor SC

9th 1527 Blue Fire – Phil McDanell and Luke Broughton – Itchenor SC

10th 2 Trinity – Tobias Merkel and Jan-Martin Luhrs – Flensborg YC

11th 1531 Eagle 2 – Andy Penman and Chris Watson – Itchenor SC

12th 1529 Flesh & Blood – Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – Itchenor SC

13th 1554 Magic Roundabout – Pete Crockford and Tom Stacpole – Restronguet SC

14th 1557 Amazing Maisie – Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – Royal Yacht Squadron

15th 1503 Fawkes – Tristan Walker-Hutt and Tom Clayton – Marconi SC

16th 1488 Elizabeth – Dominic van Essen and Simona Saccani – Itchenor SC

RET 1556 Helly the Pelly – Daniel Holman and Alex Knight – Netley SC

RET 1568 Nameless – Liam Stacpole and Wayne Barnicoat – Restronguet SC

RET 1500 Nameless – Jack Elsby-Hartman and Hugo Helene – Royal Cornwall YC

RET 1565 Zog – Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – Itchenor SC

DSQ 1553 Scrumpet – Neal Jones and Ed FitzGerald – Itchenor SC

DNS 1534 Carbon Catapault – Julian Antier and Boris Fritsch – CSL Ufolep

DNS 1539 Fandango – David Williams and Ian Lodder – Itchenor SC

DNS 1530 Smash It – Martin Jones and Charlie Elliott – Itchenor SC

DNS 1562 Agnes – Alasdair Cattenach and Paul Anderson – Prestwick SC

