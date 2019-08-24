Brits win Fireball Worlds warm-up

With the Fireball 2019 World Championships due to start on Sunday, Britain’s Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff put down a marker, winning the North American Championship.

Dobson and Wagstaff won three of the five races to finish four points ahad of Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland, with JCanada’s Joe Jospe and Tom Egli taking third.

The entry for the Worlds has 43 teams listed from 10 countries, strangely it also lists several different sized Fireballs, undoubtably some sort of conversion error, hope they fit in the end!

Fireball – North American Championship – Final leaders (40 entries)

1st GBR 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 6 pts

2nd SUI 14799 Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser – – 10 pts

3rd CAN 15134 Joe Jospe and Tom Egli – – 14 pts

4th CZE 15019 Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek – – 21 pts

5th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 23 pts

6th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and Nicholas Rees – – 28 pts

7th AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 29 pts

8th CAN 14911 Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird – – 34 pts

9th CAN 15043 Robert Levy and Jon Driver – – 34 pts

10th SUI 14859 Christina Haerdi and Cedric Landerer – – 35 pts

11th AUS 15113 Ben Schulz and Joel MacKensie – – 36 pts

12th CZE 14981 Jan Jedlicka and Jiri Gemperle – – 37 pts

13th CAN 14769 Ian MacLaren and Rune Lausten – – 50 pts

14th IRL 14713 Frank Miller and Ed Butler – – 51 pts

15th FRA 14959 Patrice Olivier and Jean-François Nouel – – 53 pts

16th FRA 14917 Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier – – 56 pts

17th BEL 15140 Bart Meynendonckx and Francis De Roeck – – 61 pts

18th CAN 14766 Debbie Kirkby and Greg Ferguson – – 66 pts

19th CAN 15106 Mark Cummings and Evelyn Chisholm – – 69 pts

20th CAN 15098 Robert Thompson and Francis Westlake – – 72 pts

Full results available here