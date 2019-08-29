World Cup Series – Another big breeze day at Enoshima

The big breeze remains for the third day of competition at the first 2020 Hempel World Cup Series regatta.

With only the two RS:X fleets and the Finn fleet able to race in Wednesday’s 30 knot gusts, an additional race has been added to each fleets schedule to catch up on races lost over the previous two days.

In the Radial class Alison Young (4,12,1) used her favoured conditions to recover from 30th to 5th place overall.

Hannah Snellgrove (10,4,17) also moved up, from 25th to 8th place overall.

Overall Radial leader is now Emma Plasschaert BEL with 26 points, second is Anne-Marie Rindom DEN with 28 points and third Manami Doi of Japan.

In the men’s Laser Pavlos Kontides CYP (1,5,2) has taken the lead ahead of Tonci Stianovic CRO.

Nick Thompson (21,7,25) slipped back to 7th overall, while Elliot Hanson (11,11,30) was the best of the Brits and is now 11th overall.

In the Nacra 17 event, Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (6,1,6) lead after five races. GBR rivals John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,6,DNF) are now in 6th place, eight points off the leaders.

Australia’s Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin trail Saxton and Boniface by two points in second place, tied on points with team rivals Nathan and Haylee Outteridge.

In the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson (8,3,8) remains in fourth overall.

Yunxiu Lu (1,1,1) of China extended her lead to 11 points ahead of Charline Picon (2,7,11) with Katy Spchakov ISR (3,2,2) now in third place overall.

In the men’s RS:X the leader is Louis Giard (2,8,8) with a two point advantage from Pierre le Coq (7,5,7) both of France. In third place is Kun Bi (1,4,3) of China.

Britain’s Tom Squires had a good day with a 1, 4, 2, score to move to 6th overall, Kieran Holmes Martin also improving to 13th overall.

