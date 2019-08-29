Platoon Take Control in Puerto Portals

Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon posted two first places and a fifth to lead the Rolex TP52 World Championship by seven points going into the final day, Thursday.

Azzurra are still very much in contention for the world title but need something to derail Platoon’s train of consistency.

Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec sailed a 6 and 3 before winning the third race, which moved them to third on the regatta rankings.



Unfortunately Takashi Okura’s Sled did not manage to capitalise from their position at the top of the world championship standings.

Two penalties sent them to fifth overall, now 19 points distant from Azzurra.

Rolex TP52 Puerto Portals 2019 Regatta standings after Day 4

1. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (4,5,2,3,1,1,5) 21 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (2,9,4,5,2,4,2) 28 pts

3. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (5,8,3,6,6,3,1) 32 pts

4. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (10,4,5,1,8,2,6) 36 pts

5. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (9,1,1,2,9,10,8) 40 pts

6. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (1,7,8,4,4,7,9) 40 pts

7. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (3,3,7,7,5,5,11) 41 pts

8. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (8,2,9,9,11,8,4) 51 pts

9. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (6,10,6,8,7,9,11) 57 pts

10. Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubbard) (7,6,10,10,10,6,10) 59 pts

11. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (12 DNF,12 DNC,12 DNC,12 DNC,3,7,3) 61 pts