Albacore Internationals – Day 4

Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah of Canada keep their lead at the Albacore Internationals at Shelburne Harbour YC, Nova Scotia.

They won the first race ahead of Britain’s Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler, with Tom and Ross Lonsdale GBR in third place.

Tom and Ross Lonsdale went on to win the second race, again with Herbert and Fowler taking second place, in third were Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm of Canada.

The points difference is now down to two points between Koby and Mah, and Herbert and Fowler, with Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa of the USA in third place overall and seven points off the leaders.

Long courses of 3 triangles were set, really testing the stamina of the crews on what had been scheduled as the lay day.

Action will be suspended Thursday to let a tropical storm pass by.

Albacore Internationals – Leaders after 11 races (47 entries)

1st CAN 7919 Raines Koby and Stephanie Mah 2 -14 2 2 2 1 5 2 10 1 4 – – 21 pts

2nd GBR 6922 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler -16 9 1 6 4 2 4 1 1 2 2 – – 23 pts

3rd USA 8258 Barney Harris and Ernest Ayukawa 10 1 7 -12 1 4 3 3 2 4 5 – – 30 pts

4th GBR 8235 Tom Lonsdale and Ross Lonsdale 1 10 8 8 3 11 -39 4 3 3 1 – – 41 pts

5th CAN 8015 Guy Tipton and Matthew King 5 11 4 4 -14 6 13 8 5 RET 13 – – 61 pts

6th USA 6701 Chris Gorton and David Byron 14 -24 10 5 10 13 2 20 8 6 7 – – 74 pts

7th CAN 7363 Darren Monster and Andrew Rydholm 3 22 UFD 1 27 3 7 26 4 6 3 – – 75 pts

8th CAN 8188 Michael Williamson and Michelle Adolph 13 4 3 -25 7 15 12 7 11 9 21 – – 81 pts

9th GBR 8128 Jeremy Rook and Holly Neatby 8 5 12 9 -29 5 16 6 12 12 19 – – 85 pts

10th CAN 8184 Paul Clifford and Mia Drake Brandt 4 18 6 3 28 10 11 24 18 19 12 – – 101 pts

Full results available here