A-Class Worlds Day 4 – Heemskerk sets the bar high

Mischa Heemskerk added three race wins to take a 24 point lead at the A-Class World Championship.

Spain’s Manuel Calavia (2,4,6) moves into second, and up into third place comes New Zealander Dave Shaw with a 5, 2, 2, scoreline.

Another Kiwi making places was Phil Robertson with a 4, 3, 4, putting him inside the top 20 in 12th place overall.

Aussie Steve Brewin went the other way . . . after a third place finish in the first race of the day, problems in the second and DNC in the final race dumped him down in 15th overall.

Also suffering was Bruce Mahoney of the USA. Second overnight, he carded a respectable 10 and 9, before a UFD penalty dropped him to 8th place overall at the end of the day.

Two races for the Classic fleet, where Andy Landenberger had done just enough to keep his overall lead . . . by one point.

He leads from Scott Anderson of Australia who moves up from 5th place, with Sweden’s Alberto Farnesi holding on to third place overall.

Andrew Landenberger is now in fourth place, despite winning the first two races as he was DNC for the third race – as were the rest of the classic fleet – which went to Mariano Martinez of Spain who recorded a lone victory.

A-Class – World Championship – Day 4 Leading foilers after 8 races (64 entries)

1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk -61 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ESP 11 Manuel Calavia -27 1 3 3 14 2 4 6 – – 33 pts

3rd NZL 270 Dave Shaw -21 3 10 10 7 5 2 2 – – 39 pts

4th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 1 7 16 2 -17 7 6 5 – – 44 pts

5th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 11 8 2 7 UFD 6 8 3 – – 45 pts

6th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski 4 6 11 -13 5 13 10 12 – – 61 pts

7th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski -32 12 12 9 20 9 5 9 – – 76 pts

8th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 38 4 9 4 3 10 9 UFD – – 77 pts

9th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 17 8 12 -25 12 14 8 – – 80 pts

10th FRA 207 Benoit Marie SCP 5 4 15 8 22 15 14 – – 83 pts

11th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel 16 18 13 8 -26 11 16 10 – – 92 pts

12th NZL 555 Phil Robertson 25 DSQ 23 25 10 4 3 4 – – 94 pts

13th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé -28 15 5 26 22 8 11 7 – – 94 pts

14th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 3 -30 15 18 23 14 19 11 – – 103 pts

15th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 13 10 7 5 4 3 DNF DNC – – 107 pts

16th ITA 3 Paolo Penco -22 13 6 20 11 19 18 21 – – 108 pts

17th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 2 14 24 -36 1 32 20 20 – – 113 pts

18th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 21 DNC 14 6 15 31 17 – – 116 pts

19th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis -35 16 18 17 29 18 12 16 – – 126 pts

20th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk 6 -36 27 21 18 24 30 19 – – 145 pts

A-Class – World Championship – Day 4 Leading Classic after 8 races (28 entries)

1st AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 3 2 6 2 2 5 5 DNC – – 25 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 6 1 7 6 1 2 3 DNC – – 26 pts

3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 5 6 1 3 3 3 6 DNC – – 27 pts

4th AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 4 18 2 1 5 1 1 DNC – – 32 pts

5th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 1 7 4 4 4 8 9 DNC – – 37 pts

6th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 11 3 5 11 7 7 DNC – – 51 pts

7th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo 14 5 11 12 6 4 2 DNC – – 54 pts

8th ESP 7 Michael Todd 2 14 15 10 10 6 4 DNC – – 61 pts

9th AUS 9 John Dowling 9 9 8 9 8 13 10 DNC – – 66 pts

10th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 3 14 16 7 9 16 DNC – – 76 pts

11th SUI 310 Valente Jacques 17 8 5 11 13 16 13 DNC – – 83 pts

12th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 8 12 12 17 14 11 11 DNC – – 85 pts

13th AUS 992 Mark Capel 20 4 10 14 12 17 15 DNC – – 92 pts

14th AUS 27 William Michie 12 19 16 8 20 10 12 DNC – – 97 pts

15th ESP 42 Mariano Martinez RET 16 20 19 15 14 14 1 – – 99 pts

Full results available here