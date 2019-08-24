29er European Champions are Wilson and Armstrong of Britain

Winners of the 29er European Championships, sailed on Lake Garda, were Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong of Britain.

In second were Britain’s Freya Black and James Grummet, and completing the podium Mathias Berthet and and Alexander Franks Penty of Norway.

Fourth were Zeno Biagio Santini and Marco Misseroni of Italy, fifth Marius Westerlind and Olle Aronsson and rounding out the top six, Denmark’s Jens Christian Dehn-Toftehoj and Mads Fuglbjerg.

Top U17 team were Felix Neszvecsko and 16 Maximilian Koerner of Germany.

Second placed U17’s were Markus Berthet and Emile Forslund of Norway, with third Britain’s William Pank and Sebastion Gotto.

Winners of the Silver fleet were Freddie Peters and Toby Atherton of Britain and of the Bronze fleet, Samuel Zolnai and Barna Aranyi of Hungary.

Full results available here (pdf)