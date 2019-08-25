J/70 UK Nationals in Torbados on Sea

Calascione and Ripard’s Calypso was the top performing British boat on the first day of the J/70 UK National Championship.

Second in the British pecking order was Doug Struth’s DSP, and third was Wilson and King’s Soak Racing.

Caribbean style conditions on day 1 had the J/70 fleet grinning form ear to ear, after three highly competitive races in the beautiful surrounding of Torbay, nicknamed Torbados by the J/70 fleet.

10-12 knots of breeze from the east, created light conditions with subtle shifts during the course of the day.

Top of the Open overall standings is Joel Ronning’s Catapult (USA). Michael Goldfarb’s Warcanoe (USA) took a win in the last race to end the day second on countback from Calypso (MLT).

Marcos Soares’ Highlanders (BRA) won Race 2 but finished the day in fourth position.

Alberto Rossi’s Enfant Terrible (ITA) won the first race of the championship but having been called over at the start of Race 2, Enfant Terrible scored a 28. They came back to place third in the final race.

The National Championship completes on Monday 26 August.

J/70 UK National Championship – after 3 races

1st USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 8 7 5 – – 20 pts

2nd USA 18 Warcanoe – Michael Goldfarb r 2 22 1 – – 25 pts

3rd MLT 441 Calypso (Corinthian) – Jonathan Calascione 5 4 16 – – 25 pts

4th BRA 1267 Highlander’s – Marcos Soares 6 1 20 – – 27 pts

5th ESP 284 PATAKIN – Luis Albert 16 8 4 – – 28 pts

6th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 11 11 7 – – 29 pts

7th USA 1227 Surge – Geoffrey Pierini 15 2 14 – – 31 pts

8th ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 1 28 3 – – 32 pts

9th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 3 21 9 – – 33 pts

10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 9 15 10 – – 34 pts

11th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – KING 4 10 22 – – 36 pts

12th GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 7 5 25 – – 37 pts

13th CYP 1401 Amaiz Sailing Team – Sergei Dobrovolskii 13 13 12 – – 38 pts

14th GBR 744 Elizabeth (Corinthian) – Fiona Hampshire 24 12 8 – – 44 pts

15th RUS 1217 Joyfull (Corinthian) – Denis Cherevatenko 12 19 13 – – 44 pts

16th RUS 269 Akhmat – Alexander Bozhko 23 16 6 – – 45 pts

17th GBR 1169 Jeepster – Graham Clapp 22 24 2 – – 48 pts

18th GBR 1247 JElvis – Martin Dent 27 6 15 – – 48 pts

19th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 18 18 18 – – 54 pts

20th ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 20 9 26 – – 55 pts

21st GBR 1290 Bryn (Corinthian) – Phil Rees 10 17 29 – – 56 pts

22nd GBR 741 Cosmic (Corinthian) – Patrick Liardet 14 14 30 – – 58 pts

23rd GBR 1282 Mjölnir – Thor Askeland 25 27 11 – – 63 pts

24th AUS 7071 Juno – Reg Lord 29 3 36/UFD – – 68 pts

25th GBR 933 Darcey – Clive Bush 30 20 21 – – 71 pts

26th NOR 976 AGERA3 – Fredrik Hedlund 19 36/DNF 17 – – 72 pts

27th GBR 828 Brutus (Corinthian) – Charles Thompson 17 36/DNF 24 – – 77 pts

28th USA 833 Relative Obscurity – Peter Duncan 21 23 36/UFD – – 80 pts

29th SWE 786 Pro4u – Patrik Forsgren 28 26 27 – – 81 pts

30th GBR 1210 Jalapeno – Brian Denney 34 30 19 – – 83 pts

31st GBR 1206 Offbeat – David McLeman 31 32 23 – – 86 pts

32nd GBR 118 PHAN – Jeremy Thorp 26 25 36/UFD – – 87 pts

33rd GBR 290 Jenga8 (Corinthian) – Andrew Barraclough 33 31 28 – – 92 pts

34th GBR 972 Yeti (Corinthian) – Jack Davies 32 29 36/UFD – – 97 pts

35th GBR 745 Boat 5 (Corinthian) – Robert Orr 35 33 31 – – 99 pts