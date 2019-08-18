Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 2

A very different weather pattern for day 2 of the Enoshima Olympic Test Event with on shore postponements due to lack of wind.

These have now been lifted and racing is underway in 6 to 10 knots of breeze and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures around 32 deg C.

Still problems with the race results programme so overall results are hard to come by, with only overall leading positions being published at present. For some reason everything is converted to pdf before being posted!

After the great start for the British Team Saturday in ideal conditions, it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the momentum in today’s lighter conditions.

The GBR support boat on the Nacra17 course received a warning Saturday, a second warning could effect the scores of the British Nacra competitors.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (1,4,1,2,2) took two second places in the 49erFX to stay top of the leaderboard after 5 races. Winner of R4 was Nass and Ronningen NOR, winner R5 was Grael and Kunze BRA who stay in second place overall.

In the women’s 470 race 3, Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (1,4,1) of Poland took their second race win and are the new leaders. Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre (3,2,3) had a third and slip to fourth overall.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1,3,1,3,2) of Italy keep their lead in the Nacra 17, with Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (3,2,4,4,10) moving into second place. John Gimson and Anna Burnet (8,5,5,7,7) are in sixth place.

In the men’s RS:X, Tom Squires keeps his sceond place overall, despite a 16th in race 4 (discarded). Thomas Goyard of France keeps the overall lead, while China’s Mengfan Gao won the only race and moves into 3rd overall.

Two races for the women’s RS:X, and despite some high scoring in the leading group, Yunxiu Lu (1,9) of Chine keeps the lead, with Charline Picon (2,12) of France moving into second place. Emma Wilson (9,11) is in fourth tied on points with third placed Maja Dziarnowska of Poland.

Giles Scott 2nd in Finn race 3.

Two tenth place finishes in the 49er for Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell GBR drop them to 6th overall.

In the Radial Alison Young slips a place to 5th overall.

Enoshima Test Event – Sunday 18 Aug

Radial Women – Leaders after 3 races (1 discard)

1st HUN Maria Erdi 3 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 8 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9 pts

5th GBR Alison Young

RS:X Men – Leaders after 4 races (1 discard)

1st FRA Thomas Goyard 8 pts

2nd GBR Tom Squires 10 pts

3rd CHN Mengfan Gao 12 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 7 pts

2nd GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 13 pts

3rd ARG Santiago Lange and Cecillia Carranza 14 pts

6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 23 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 3 races (1 discard)

1st POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 2 pts

2nd JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 3 pts

3rd FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 5 pts

4th GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 5 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 5 pts

2nd FRA Charline Picon 16 pts

3rd POL Maja Dziarnowska 21 pts

4th GBR Emma Wilson 21 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 5 races (1 discard)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 6 pts

2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 12 pts

3rd NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 17 pts

