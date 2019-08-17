World Sailing launch Olympic Offshore Keelboat event promo

To showcase the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat for the Paris 2024 Olympics World Sailing has launched a promotional video.

World Sailing declares that . . . ‘The Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat will join kiteboarding, windsurfing, multihulls, singlehanded and doublehanded dinghies and skiffs, promoting the diversity of the sport.

This in turn will support World Sailing’s desire to promote and grow universality in all disciplines and increase female participation with gender equal medals and athletes.’

There is then a strange statement that . . .

‘More than 70% of the globe is water – sailing’s field of play – and offshore sailing is played out across long distances in both light and strong wind conditions and a variety of sea states that test an athletes resolve. Offshore sailing is the ultimate test of endurance, skill, discipline, navigation and critical decision making.’

Whatever the validity of offshore racing as an Olympic sport – and let’s face it almost anything that will get media interest ranks as an Olympic sport nowadays – this standard commercial, adventure holiday, promotional guff is not helping its cause.



For more of the same rota promo speak . . . then click here