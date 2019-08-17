Zsombor Berecz takes lead in Finn at Ready Steady Tokyo

World champion, Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary, holds the lead after the epic opening day of the Olympic test event – Ready Steady Tokyo – in Enoshima, Japan.

Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands is second, while Olympic and European Champion, Giles Scott, from Britain, is third.

Facundo Olezza, from Argentina was the early leader in Race 1, but Scott was right behind him and took the lead at the gate from Jonathan Lobert of France.

While Scott went on to claim victory, Heiner came through for second while Berecz moved up to third.

He Chen, from China led round the top mark in Race 2 after a tricky first beat.

Berecz rounded second and had a nice lead by the gate, to extend to win.

Heiner again came through for second, while Ioannis Mitakis took third with Scott finishing sixth.

Berecz said, “As we expected we had beautiful conditions, around 17-18 knots with the big waves.”



Scott commented, “It was super hot today, the downwind especially I think everyone was struggling with the heat which was a bit of an eye opener. Almost all the nations are walking around in cooling vests onshore and rightly so. It’s really hot out there on the water.”

“Two races and a good start for me to the regatta. I’m a little annoyed about the second race when it went a little bit funky up the first beat – puffs of 20 knots, lulls of 10. It made things pretty tricky but for me a consistent day and I will take it as an opener.”

Berecz commented on the forecast for the rest of the week.

“Unfortunately this will be the last day with wind. From Sunday our forecast is for very light wind under 8 knots. I hope they can make some good and fair races for the next few days and we keep pushing until the end.”

Finn – Leading results after Day 1 and 2 races completed



1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts

2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts

3rd GBR Giles Scott 7 pts

4th NOR Anders Pedersen 12 pts

5th NZL Andrew Maloney 15 pts

6th SWE Max Salminen 16 pts

7th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 17 pts

8th USA Luke Muller 18 pts

9th SUI Nils Theuninck 20 pts

10th AUS Jake Lilley 20 pts

Full results are available here (pdf)