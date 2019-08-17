Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 1

Racing underway at the Ready Steady Tokyo final test event in sunshine and a 15 to 21 knot breeze at Enoshima, Japan.
Racing was rescheduled Saturday to start an hour later to allow Tropical Storm Krosa to move away into the northern Pacific Ocean.
Results and tracking do not seem to be functioning too well for the opening day, but some early results have been received . . .
Enoshima Test Event – Saturday 17 Aug
RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races
1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 pts
2nd POL Maja Dziarnowska 5 pts
3rd GBR Emma Wilson 5 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races
1st FRA Thomas Goyard 3 pts
2nd GBR Tom Squires 4 pts
3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 6 pts
Finn Men – Leaders after 2 races
1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts
2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts
3rd GBR Giles Scott 7 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 2 races
1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 3 pts
2nd POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 pts
3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 5 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 3 races
1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 2 pts
2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 5 pts
3rd AUS Will and Sam Phillips 6 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 2 races
1st ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 2 pts
2nd AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 5pts
3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 7 pts
Updates published as received
