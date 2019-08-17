Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 1

Racing underway at the Ready Steady Tokyo final test event in sunshine and a 15 to 21 knot breeze at Enoshima, Japan.

Racing was rescheduled Saturday to start an hour later to allow Tropical Storm Krosa to move away into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Results and tracking do not seem to be functioning too well for the opening day, but some early results have been received . . .

Enoshima Test Event – Saturday 17 Aug

RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 pts

2nd POL Maja Dziarnowska 5 pts

3rd GBR Emma Wilson 5 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races

1st FRA Thomas Goyard 3 pts

2nd GBR Tom Squires 4 pts

3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 6 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 2 races

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts

2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts

3rd GBR Giles Scott 7 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 2 races

1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 3 pts

2nd POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 pts

3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 5 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races

1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 2 pts

2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 5 pts

3rd AUS Will and Sam Phillips 6 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 2 races

1st ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 2 pts

2nd AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 5pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 7 pts

Updates published as received

