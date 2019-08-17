World Sailing set Windsurfer sea trials date

World Sailing has shortlisted five tenders to attend the Paris 2024 Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer sea trials from 29 September to 3 October 2019.

Circolo Surf Torbole on Lake Garda, Italy will host the sea trials following the RS:X World Championships (22 to 29 Sep 2019).

World Sailing received seven applications from class associations and manufacturers wishing to participate in the sea trials. The Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party analysed the supplied information against the criteria outlined in the invitation to tender.

Shortlisted tenders are:

• RS:X, Neil Pryde – Non foiling one design

• Glide, Glide Class – Non foiling one design

• iFoil, Starboard – Foiling (convertible) one design

• Formula Foil Limited, International Formula Windsurfing Class – Open Registered Series Production scheme – foiling

• Windfoil 1, Founding industry partners: Starboard, Severne, Phantom International – One design for the board – Open Registered Series Production scheme rest of equipment – foiling.

World Sailing’s Member National Authorities (MNA) are now invited to nominate their top two male and top two female windsurfers from which World Sailing’s Paris 2024 Windsurfer Evaluation Working Party will select from.

MNAs wishing to send windsurfers must contact [email protected] to receive the nomination form which must be received no later than 31 August 2019.

Editor Note:

The final decision on the equipment will be made by Council on 2 November, following the Equipment Committee recommendation to be published by 4 Oct 2019.

This is the same procedure taken for the selection of a new singlehander for Paris 2024, which resulted in the Equipment Committee recommendation (for the RS Aero) being ignored and the Laser/Radial being retained . . . to date!

