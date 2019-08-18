Jorge Zarif wins, but Giles Scott leads Finns on Day 2 in Enoshima

Olympic champion, Giles Scott, has taken the lead at the Olympic Test Event after only one race was possible on the second day of competition due to light winds.

Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary, drops to second while Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands, drops to third. The race was finally won by Jorge Zarif, from Brazil.



It was a race of many changes. Ioannis Mitakis, from Greece led at the top, from Heiner and Berecz.

The downwind decisions were crucial with Zarif making the best choices and rounding the gate in the lead, just ahead of a massive group of boats.

Zarif escaped up the second beat and led down the final leg to the finish for a comfortable win.

Scott, who had rounded the top mark in 12th, moved up to second just before the final mark to take second from Berecz.

Soon after that it was clear the wind was dying, as per forecast, so the fleet was sent back to Enoshima.

Racing continues Monday, with three races scheduled to try and catch up.

Finn – Results after Day 2 (1 discard)

1st GBR Giles Scott 3 pts

2nd HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts

3rd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts

4th BRA Jorge Zarif 9 pts

5th SUI Nils Theuninck 9 pts

6th FRA Jonathan Lobert 10 pts

7th NOR Anders Pedersen 12 pts

8th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 13 pts

9th NZL Andy Maloney 15 pts

10th SWE Max Salminen 16 pts

Full results are available here (pdf)