Radial Worlds highlight Tokyo Olympic selections

The 2019 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championship will be held in Sakaiminato-City, Japan, with racing starting Friday.

This is a restricted entry allocated championship with the entry limited to 120 competitors.

It is also the second top level event that will see an athlete selected for the final Tokyo 2020 Test Event, by the RYA Olympic Selection Committee, in action.

Seventeen athletes that will represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 test event have been named by the RYA, and potentially the British Sailing Team members selected will form the sailing squad of Team GB at Tokyo 2020.

Alison Young is the Radial representertive for the Tokyo test event in August and will also start as one of the three British entries in the Radial World Championship this week.

Also competing are possible rivals for the Olympic place, Georgina Povall and Hannah Snellgrove.

The Radial worlds follow the recent Laser worlds at the same venue, where the GBR selection for the Tokyo test event, Elliot Hanson, finished in seventh place, best placed was NicK Thompson in fifth place.

There is a Practice Race and Opening Ceremony on Thursday, with the first racing on Friday 19 July.

