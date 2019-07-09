Tom Burton is 2019 Laser World Champion

Tom Burton of Australia is the the 2019 Laser World Championship. He finished the final day in Japan with a four point lead ahead of compatriot Matthew Wearn, with George Gautrey of New Zealand completing the podium.

Sam Meech NZL won the penultimate race ahead of Gautrey with Luka Zelko Zan SLO taking third place.

With Burton having claimed the title, fittingly the final race went to Japan’s Kenji Nanri, with second Tonci Stipanovic CRO and third place to Sergei Komissarov RUS.

Burton, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will now compete at the final Tokyo 2020 Test event in August.

For the British competitors is was a strong finish, with Nick THompson adding a 4, 4, score to finish in fifth place, 14 points off the leader. Once again it was a consistant scoreline spoiled by two or three double-figure results and without a race win.

Not that Burton managed any race wins on his way to the title. At the end of the qualifiers (6 races) Burton was in sixth and four points off the lead, while Thompson was 16 points back in 13th place.

That early low scoring counted for Burton in the final six races as he added 42 points to move into the lead, while Thompson added 44 points moving him to fourth place, but the earlier high scoring still weighed heavily, keeping him from a podium place.

For Britain’s Elliot Hanson, who was in fourth and two places ahead of Burton at the end of the qualifiers, the devil was in the final series.

At one point he collapsed to 13th, racking up 76 points (after discarding a 40th) in the final six races, and just managing to salvage seventh place overall.

Other GBR: Lorenzo Chiavarini was 8th, Michael Becket 21st and Jack Wetherell 43rd.

Laser – Final leaders after day 6, 12 races (156 entries)

1st AUS 199012 Burton Tom – – 59 pts

2nd AUS 199015 Wearn Matthew – – 63 pts

3rd NZL 214437 Gautrey George – – 69 pts

4th NZL 216175 Meech Sam – – 72 pts

5th GBR 211921 Thompson Nick – – 73 pts

6th FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste – – 78 pts

7th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot – – 92 pts

8th GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo – – 92 pts

9th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp – – 96 pts

10th NZL 215081 Saunders Thomas – – 96 pts

11th USA 206051 Buckingham Charlie – – 105 pts

12th BRA 207711 Scheidt Robert – – 122 pts

13th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper – – 125 pts

14th ARG 213387 Guaragna Francisco – – 129 pts

15th CRO 212013 Stipanovic Tonci – – 133 pts

16th KOR 210793 Ha Jeemin – – 134 pts

17th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei – – 138 pts

18th CYP 212431 Kontides Pavlos – – 140 pts

19th FIN 214111 Tapper Kaarle – – 141 pts

20th HUN 213095 Vadnai Benjamin – – 145 pts

21st GBR 210139 Beckett Michael – – 149 pts

