Optimist World Championship in Antigua – Day 1

A huge – 254 strong – fleet has gathered in Antigua for the Optimist 2019 World Championships.

After two races with the fleet split in four groups, Richard Schultheis of Malta leads after winning both his flight races.

In second place is Ian Walker RSA, third is Jack Redmond USA and fourth Martin Atilla of Latvia.

Defending World Champion Marco Gradoni of Italy is in fifth place.

Best placed British competitor is Henry Heathcote (17,14) in 52nd. Kuba Statie (16,23) is 66th.

Optimist – World Championship – leaders after 2 races (254 entries)

1st MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS M 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd RSA 2783 Ian WALKER MARCH Boy 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd USA 113 Jack REDMOND Boy 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th LAT 59 Martin ATILLA Boy 6 1 – – 7 pts

5th ITA 9075 Marco GRADONI Boy 2 5 – – 7 pts

6th IRL 1627 James DWYER MATTHEWS Boy 3 4 – – 7 pts

7th USA 114 Thommie GRIT M 7 1 – – 8 pts

8th SWE 111 Theo WESTERLIND Boy 2 7 – – 9 pts

9th ISR 111 Aviv ASSRAF Boy 9 2 – – 11 pts

10th BRA 4090 Alex KUHL Boy 2 9 – – 11 pts

11th ESP 3030 Maria PERELLO Girl 7 4 – – 11 pts

12th SWE 113 Erik NORLÉN Boy 3 9 – – 12 pts

13th GER 1414 Caspar ILGENSTEIN Boy 8 5 – – 13 pts

14th ESP 3074 Jaime AYARZA Boy 13 1 – – 14 pts

15th BEL 1221 Kwinten BORGHIJS Boy 6 8 – – 14 pts

16th AUT 1225 Anton MESSERITSCH Boy 13 2 – – 15 pts

17th USA 111 Samara WALSHE Girl 9 6 – – 15 pts

18th BER 1010 Sebastian KEMPE Boy STP 4 – – 16 pts

19th SGP 119 Jayson TAN Boy 4 12 – – 16 pts

19th TUR 1925 Can ERTURK Boy 4 12 – – 16 pts

Full results available here