420 Worlds – Heathcote and Boyle lead in final series

Vita Heathcote and Milly Boyle of Britain race into a 16 point lead after two final series races at the 420 World Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Heathcote and Boyle took a 1, 4 to sit top of the leaderboard on 16 points, in second are Paula van Wieringen and Maria Del Mar Gil (5,2) of Spain with 33 points and third Irene Calici and Petra Gregori (6,15) of Italy with 36 points.

Spain’s Patricia Reino and Isabel Laiseca won the second gold fleet race and are in sixth place overall.

Jess Lavery and Rebecca Coles of Britain are in eighth place with 47 points. Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton 18th with 74 points in the 73 strong fleet.

In the Open event with 89 entries, defending champions Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (1,21) of New Zealand on 20 points, now have a ten point lead ahead of Nacho Davila and Javier Mestre (2,7) of Spain.

Britain’s Hadyn Sewell and William Heathcote (33,31) are in 11th place with 63 points.

Odysseas Spanakis and Konstaninos Michalopoulos (1,2) of Greece lead the U17 event where they have won six of the eight races.

Bertie Fisher and Charlie Bacon of Britain are placed 28th in the 66 strong fleet.

