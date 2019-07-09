Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Day 3

Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie won their flight race on day 3 to keep a two point lead at Salcombe Gin Merlin Week.

Whitworth and Scroggie have 4 points and lead by two points from Mike and Jane Calvert, also winners Tuesday, with Roger and Jane Gilbert in third place with 9 points.

Still in touch with the leaders are 4th Will and Arthur Henderson on 12 points, 5th Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen on 13 points and 6th Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson tied on 15 pooints with Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby.

Morning race – Blue v Green flights – The sart was against a still strongly flowing flood tide and the start line close to the beach was a popular place to be. Whitworth and Scroggie are giving a master class in starting. This time they avoided the scrum on the beach and with ten seconds to go they were able to flip onto port and have a clear lane down the harbour where they soon hooked into new breeze and were away.

In the battle for second, on the beat back up to the harbour Tim Fells and Frances Gifford came through to lead from the Chrises (Gould and Kilsby) and these two extend away from the chasing group on the run down to Gerston and to the finish.

Afternoon race – Red v Black flights – The good money was to start two thirds across the harbour and get onto port early which Matt Biggs and Beka Jones executed to perfection with the exception of being two boat lengths over the line.

Mike and Jane Calvert, who love these lighter conditions, took the lead until Sophie Mackley and James Ward soaked over to the town side and then came through to take the lead into the Bag, but the Calverts took back a healthy lead into the harbour. From there on it was a routine sail with a fetch up to Blackstone and broad reach back to Crossways.

Mike and Jane took the win ahead of a delighted Sophie and Wardy. Taxi and Pippa had slowly climbed up through the fleet to take third ahead of Jen and Chris Dodds. Roger and Jane Gilbert added a useful fifth to their 1,3, with Tim Saxton and Holly Scott sixth. Rolling back the years, Pat and Jilly Blake took an excellent seventh.

Salcombe Gin Merlin Week – Leading positions after Day 3

1st 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie 1 DNC DNC 2 1 DNC – – 4 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert DNC 2 DNC 3 DNC 1 – – 6 pts

3rd 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert DNC 3 DNC 1 DNC 5 – – 9 pts

4th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson DNC 1 7 DNC 4 DNC – – 12 pts

5th 3742 Peter Ballantine and Rob Allen DNC 7 2 DNC 5 DNC – – 14 pts

6th 3795 Alex Jackson and Mary Henderson 2 DNC 1 DNC DNC 12 – – 15 pts

7th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 4 DNC 8 DNC DNC 3 – – 15 pts

8th 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 3 DNC DNC 12 3 DNC – – 18 pts

9th 3802 Simon Potts and Ally Potts 5 DNC DNC 4 11 DNC – – 20 pts

10th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell 7 DNC 4 DNC DNC 9 – – 20 pts

11th 3676 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford DNC 5 9 DNC 6 DNC – – 20 pts

12th 3735 Jenny Dodds and Chris Dodds 6 DNC 12 DNC DNC 4 – – 22 pts

13th 3738 Simon Blake and Phil Dalby DNC 12 3 DNC 9 DNC – – 24 pts

14th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Kat Frost DNC 8 DNC 8 DNC 8 – – 24 pts

15th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend 10 DNC DNC 9 8 DNC – – 27 pts

16th 3775 Daniel Willett and Pete Nicholson DNC 6 DNC 7 DNC 15 – – 28 pts

17th 3658 Chris Jennings and John Hackett DNC 9 DNC 6 DNC 13 – – 28 pts

18th 3777 George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby 12 DNC DNC 11 13 DNC – – 36 pts

19th 3725 Andrew Squire and Fiona Cranford Smith DNC 20 DNC 10 DNC 17 – – 47 pts

20th 3627 Alex Jones and Alice Markham DNC 16 DNC 16 DNC 19 – – 51 pts

Full results available here

More images by Paul Gibbins available here