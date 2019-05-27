Fireball Nationals – Dobson and Wagstaff lead into final day

After 3 days of racing at the Gul UK Fireball National Championships at Royal Torbay Yacht Club Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff have a 2 point lead.

With eight races completed Dobson and Wagstaff lead into the final day just two points ahead of Matt Burge and Dan Schieber.

Both teams have won three races and both have a 45 point discard, leaving it all to be decided on Tuesday.

These two teams are now 13 points clear of third placed Dave Wade and Richard Pepperdine on 23 points, while in fourth are Dave Hall and Paul Consatble on 34 points.

Gul UK Fireball National Open Championship – After 8 races (44 entries)

1st 15161 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff – – 8 pts

2nd 15123 Matt Burge and Dan Schieber – – 10 pts

3rd 15143 David Wade and Richard Pepperdine – – 23 pts

4th 15155 Dave Hall and Paul Consatble – – 26 pts

5th 15120 Vince. Horey and Andrew Thompson – – 34 pts

6th 15122 Ian martin and Ben Rhodes – – 35 pts

7th 15147 Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes – – 39 pts

8th 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport – – 40 pts

9th 14870 Pete Gray and Simon Foskett – – 42 pts

10th 15151 Martyn Lewis and Richard Byne – – 57 pts

11th 15144 Christian Birrell and Vyv Townend – – 58 pts

12th 15124 Pete Kyne and Tom Kyne – – 58 pts

13th 15130 David Winder and Ben Rayner – – 58 pts

14th 15073 Sam Mettam and Tim Saunders – – 59 pts

15th 15114 John Hayes and Joel James – – 81 pts

16th 14928 Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks – – 81 pts

17th 15148 Jack Grogan and William Sargeant – – 82 pts

18th 15133 Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne – – 87 pts

19th 15099 Simon Kings and Jono Loe – – 90 pts

20th 15157 Keith Walker and Nick Rees – – 92 pts

Full results available here