First Melges 14 World League event completed in Florida

The first event of the Melges 14 World League – the Midwinter Championship in Sarasota, Florida, USA, has concluded with victory for Eddie Cox of the Lake Geneva YC (USA).

Cox finished the series tied on 13 points with Harry Melges IV, who takes second place, 11 points ahead of Harry Melges III (M-III is the father of M-IV).

Despite the Melges 14s racing with three different rig sizes, no breakdown of the rigs was provided in the results or reports.

The Melges 14 World League comprises four events in the USA and four events in Italy. The first of the european events is the Melges 14 Euro Warm-Up Regattaat Santa Margherita Ligure, Liguria, Italy from 3 to 5 May 2019.

Before that event, the Melges 14 will take part in the World Sailing sea-trials for selection of a new single-hander dinghy for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The sea-trials will take place in Valencia, Spain, at the Real Club Náutico de Valencia, from 11 to 15 March 2019.

Sailors nominated by their Member National Authorities will sail and test the four boats shortlisted during the Re-evaluation procedure, before World Sailing’s Council select the 2014 Olympic Equipment (dinghy) no later than November 2019.

Melges 14 – USA Midwinter Championship – after 8 races (27 entries)

1st USA-66 Eddie Cox – – 13T pts

2nd 709 Harry Melges IV – – 13T pts

3rd USA-1 Harry Melges III – – 24 pts

4th 731 Jeff Solum – – 32 pts

5th 512 Finn Rowe – – 34 pts

6th 7676 Daniel Thielman – – 36 pts

7th 520 Adam Ankers – – 38 pts

8th 704 Joshua Landers – – 46 pts

9th 660 David Drushler – – 57 pts

10th 547 Auric Horneman – – 75 pts

