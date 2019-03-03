A Class Catamaran wins Concours d’Elegance at RYA Dinghy Show

The 2019 Concours d’Elegance at the RYA Dinghy Show 2019 has been awarded to Pete Jary’s foiling A Class Catamaran.

The boat combined stunning looks, super high-tech features, great graphics and no small measure of humour.

Runner-up was Ben Archer’s Merlin Rocket ‘One Love’ which is on display in the Palm Court of Alexandra Palace, complete with carbon decks and a black matt finish on the hull, a stunning example of a class which is renowned for some beautiful designs.



The combination of new paint and vinyl wraps has brought an extra dimension to many boats, with sailors really utilising the technology to good effect.

With new finishes and colour schemes for deck grips which felt velvety and really caught the eye.

Other classes worthy of special commendation were the International Canoe, Osprey, Challenger, Flying Mantis, Solo, OK and Firefly.

Of particular note was the Scorpion ‘Tallulah’ with superb mainsail graphic, but sadly the boat hadn’t hit the water yet, so was ineligible for the Concours trophy.