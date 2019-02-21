Winners of the 2019 RYA Youth Champion Awards announced

Eleven promising sailors and windsurfers from across the UK have been revealed as winners of the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards.

Each of the regional and home country champions and their families have been invited to the official awards presentation taking place at 13:30 on Sunday 03 March, at the RYA Dinghy Show.

The awards will be presented on the Main Stage by double Olympic silver medallist and RYA Director of Racing, Ian Walker.

The 2019 winners are:

South – Alice Davis (see image)

South West – Noah Rees

London and South East – Freya Black and Millie Aldridge

East – Joseph Drake

Midlands – Lydia Barber

North East – Beth Miller

North West – Lorcan Knowles

Cymru Wales – Rhys Lewis

Scotland – Islay Watson

Northern Ireland – Erin McIlwaine

Launched in 2014, the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards recognise the outstanding dedication, achievement and performance of talented young people in sailing, windsurfing and powerboating.

RYA Director of Sport Development, Alistair Dickson commented: “We’re delighted to recognise the achievements of these individuals who have all shown lots of hard work, sacrifice and commitment. It’s fantastic to see so many young role models and true ambassadors for the sport.”