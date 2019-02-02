World Cup Miami – Medal Races day 1

Day 5 of the Hempel World Cup in Miami sees the medal races for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X classes.





Tune in to the first day of medal racing from 17:00 hrs UTC. Update your browser to see latest page updates . . .

First medal race completed with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil taking 49erFX gold. Second Maloney/Meech NZL and third Dobson/Tidey GBR.

In the second race, for the 49er, five boats were over at the start including the GBR pair Peters and Sterritt, only Fletcher and Bithell went back.

Taking the gold it was Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany. Second Fletcher and Bithell GBR, with third Fantela and Fantela CRO.

In the Nacra 17, Aussie pair Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin made no mistake as they took the gold. Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino de Sá of Brazil took silver, and bronze to Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina.

The British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished fifth in the medal race and in fourth overall.

In the RS:X women, Yunxiu Lu of China took the gold. Second was Katy Spychakov of Israel and third Charline Picon of France. Bryony Shaw was ocs and Emma Wilson finished fourth and ninth overall.

Gold in the RS:X men went to Bing Ye of China with second Radoslaw Furmanski of Poland and third Pierre Le Coq of France.

Hempel World Cup, Miami – Final Medal Positions

RS:X Men – Final Overall Positions

Gold CHN 12 Bing Ye

Silver POL 28 Radoslaw Furmanski

Bronze FRA 77 Pierre Le Coq

4th POL 182 Pawel Tarnowski

5th FRA 3 Thomas Goyard

6th SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz

8th ITA 88 Mattia Camboni

9th ISR 253 Yoav Cohen

10th ESP 260 Angel Granda-Roque

RS:X Women – Final Overall Positions

Gold CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu

Silver ISR 32 Katy Spychakov

Bronze FRA 4 Charline Picon

4th CHN 81 Peina Chen

5th CHN 19 Hongmei Shi

6th POL 8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka

7th ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini

8th ESP 1 Blanca Manchon

9th GBR 7 Emma Wilson

10th GBR 94 Bryony Shaw

Nacra 17 – Final Overall Positions

Gold AUS 2 Waterhouse/Darmanin

Silver BRA 10 Albrecht/Nicolino De Sá

Bronze ARG 1 Lange/Carranza Saroli

4th GBR 21 Gimson/Burnet

5th AUS 377 Darmanin/Copeland

6th AUT 3 Zajac/Matz

6th ESP 70 Martinez De Lizarduy/Maslivets

8th USA 27 Gulari/Chafee

9th ARG 29 Majdalani/Bosco

10th USA 50 Newberry/Liebenberg

49er – Final Overall Positions

Gold GER 4 Heil/Ploessel

Silver GBR 6 Fletcher-Scott/Bithell

Bronze CRO 1 Fantela/Fantela

4th GER 22 Meggendorfer/Spranger

5th GBR 5 Peters/Sterritt

6th AUT 29 Bildstein/Hussl

7th GER 3 Fischer/Graf

8th GER 11 Schmidt/Boehme

9th NED 194 Lambriex/Van Vugt

10th ESP 97 Botín/Marra

49erFX – Final Overall Positions

Gold BRA 12 Soffiatti Grael/Kunze

Silver NZL 8 Maloney/Meech

Bronze GBR 10 Dobson/Tidey

4th DEN 49 Schütt/Nielsby Christensen

5th AUS 17 Bryant/Wilmot

6th GBR 3 Weguelin/Ainsworth

7th SWE 999 Wester/Netzler

8th NED 6 Van Aanholt/Jongens

9th USA 50 Roble/Shea

10th POL 888 Melzacka/Loboda

At the moment the Finn and 470 races are on postponment with the breeze ESE 4 to 6 knots.

470 Women R7 – 1st Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO, 2nd Carmen and Emma Cowles USA, 3rd Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz FRA.

470 Women R8 – 1st Carmen and Emma Cowles USA, 2nd Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort GER, 3rd Xiaoli Wang and Haiyan Gao CHN.

470 Men R8 – 1st Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPNT, 2nd David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr AUT, 3rd Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez ESP.

Radial women R9 – 1st Viktorija Andrulyte LTU, 2nd Erika Reineke USA, 3rd Dongshuang Zhang who leads overall.

