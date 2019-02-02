World Cup Miami – Medal Races day 1

Day 5 of the Hempel World Cup in Miami sees the medal races for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X classes.
Tune in to the first day of medal racing from 17:00 hrs UTC.
First medal race completed with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil taking 49erFX gold. Second Maloney/Meech NZL and third Dobson/Tidey GBR.
In the second race, for the 49er, five boats were over at the start including the GBR pair Peters and Sterritt, only Fletcher and Bithell went back.
Taking the gold it was Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany. Second Fletcher and Bithell GBR, with third Fantela and Fantela CRO.
In the Nacra 17, Aussie pair Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin made no mistake as they took the gold. Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino de Sá of Brazil took silver, and bronze to Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina.
The British pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished fifth in the medal race and in fourth overall.
In the RS:X women, Yunxiu Lu of China took the gold. Second was Katy Spychakov of Israel and third Charline Picon of France. Bryony Shaw was ocs and Emma Wilson finished fourth and ninth overall.
Gold in the RS:X men went to Bing Ye of China with second Radoslaw Furmanski of Poland and third Pierre Le Coq of France.
Hempel World Cup, Miami – Final Medal Positions
RS:X Men – Final Overall Positions
Gold CHN 12 Bing Ye
Silver POL 28 Radoslaw Furmanski
Bronze FRA 77 Pierre Le Coq
4th POL 182 Pawel Tarnowski
5th FRA 3 Thomas Goyard
6th SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz

8th ITA 88 Mattia Camboni
9th ISR 253 Yoav Cohen
10th ESP 260 Angel Granda-Roque
RS:X Women – Final Overall Positions
Gold CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu
Silver ISR 32 Katy Spychakov
Bronze FRA 4 Charline Picon
4th CHN 81 Peina Chen
5th CHN 19 Hongmei Shi
6th POL 8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka
7th ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini
8th ESP 1 Blanca Manchon
9th GBR 7 Emma Wilson
10th GBR 94 Bryony Shaw
Nacra 17 – Final Overall Positions
Gold AUS 2 Waterhouse/Darmanin
Silver BRA 10 Albrecht/Nicolino De Sá
Bronze ARG 1 Lange/Carranza Saroli
4th GBR 21 Gimson/Burnet
5th AUS 377 Darmanin/Copeland
6th AUT 3 Zajac/Matz
6th ESP 70 Martinez De Lizarduy/Maslivets
8th USA 27 Gulari/Chafee
9th ARG 29 Majdalani/Bosco
10th USA 50 Newberry/Liebenberg
49er – Final Overall Positions
Gold GER 4 Heil/Ploessel
Silver GBR 6 Fletcher-Scott/Bithell
Bronze CRO 1 Fantela/Fantela
4th GER 22 Meggendorfer/Spranger
5th GBR 5 Peters/Sterritt
6th AUT 29 Bildstein/Hussl
7th GER 3 Fischer/Graf
8th GER 11 Schmidt/Boehme
9th NED 194 Lambriex/Van Vugt
10th ESP 97 Botín/Marra
49erFX – Final Overall Positions
Gold BRA 12 Soffiatti Grael/Kunze
Silver NZL 8 Maloney/Meech
Bronze GBR 10 Dobson/Tidey
4th DEN 49 Schütt/Nielsby Christensen
5th AUS 17 Bryant/Wilmot
6th GBR 3 Weguelin/Ainsworth
7th SWE 999 Wester/Netzler
8th NED 6 Van Aanholt/Jongens
9th USA 50 Roble/Shea
10th POL 888 Melzacka/Loboda
At the moment the Finn and 470 races are on postponment with the breeze ESE 4 to 6 knots.
470 Women R7 – 1st Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO, 2nd Carmen and Emma Cowles USA, 3rd Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz FRA.
470 Women R8 – 1st Carmen and Emma Cowles USA, 2nd Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort GER, 3rd Xiaoli Wang and Haiyan Gao CHN.
470 Men R8 – 1st Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPNT, 2nd David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr AUT, 3rd Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez ESP.
Radial women R9 – 1st Viktorija Andrulyte LTU, 2nd Erika Reineke USA, 3rd Dongshuang Zhang who leads overall.
