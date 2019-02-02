World Cup Miami – Final day medal race leaderboards

Sunday, the final day of the Hempel World Cup in Maimi, will see five final medal races, for the Finn, Laser, Radial and the two 470 events.

After the completion of their series racing the final medal races will close the Miami World Cup.

In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidha Mcintyre will be going for gold, but it will not be easy.

Germany’s Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort lead by threee points and Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel are just a point behind the Brits. Plus Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan of Brazil could also spoil the party.

In the mens 470 it’s a close battle between Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden and Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain for the gold.

In the Radial, Dongshuang Zhang of China looks set for gold, with Paige Railey USA having a remarkable regatta looking for silver, and Vasileia Karachaliou the bronze. Alison Young is in fourth, but the points look to be against her making the podium.

Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini got himself into the Laser medal race, with a great final day efort, but is outside of a podium chance.

Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway has already wrapped-up the Laser gold with a 65 point lead.

Closer finish expected in the Finn, where Sweden’s Max Salminen has a four point lead ahead of Jonathan Lobert of France, and another four could be battling for the brnze.

Racing updates as received . . . Provisional.

470 Women – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st GER 26 Loewe/Markfort – – 52 pts

2nd GBR 1 Mills/Mcintyre – – 55 pts

3rd GER 95 Oster/Winkel – – 56 pts

4th BRA 177 Oliveira/Barbachan – – 60 pts

5th SLO 64 Mrak/Macarol – – 69 pts

6th NED 11 Zegers/Berkhout – – 69 pts

7th FRA 9 Lecointre/Retornaz – – 75 pts

8th JPN 1 Kondo Yoshida/Yoshioka – – 75 pts

9th USA 95 Brugman/Brugman – – 79 pts

10th ESP 14 Cornudella /López – – 89.8 pts

470 Men – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st SWE 349 Dahlberg/Bergström – – 43 pts

2nd ESP 44 Xammar/Rodríguez – – 44 pts

3rd JPN 83 Ichino/Hasegawa – – 58 pts

4th HUN 1 Gyapjas/Gyapjas – – 58 pts

5th ITA 757 Ferrari/Calabrò – – 71 pts

6th USA 1 Mcnay/Hughes – – 73 pts

7th CHN 67 Xu/Wang – – 84 pts

8th FRA 27 Peponnet/Mion – – 86 pts

9th JPN 20 Okada/Hokazono – – 99 pts

10th ISR 15 Hasson/Harari – – 102 pts

Radial Women – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st CHN 201213 Dongshuang Zhang – – 62 pts

2nd USA 197111 Paige Railey – – 75 pts

3rd GRE 212289 Vasileia Karachaliou – – 88 pts

4th GBR 206251 Alison Young – – 107 pts

5th DEN 215501 Anne-Marie Rindom – – 119 pts

6th USA 184454 Erika Reineke – – 123 pts

7th FIN 203033 Monika Mikkola – – 125 pts

8th LTU 210496 Viktorija Andrulyte – – 127 pts

9th SWE 215343 Josefin Olsson – – 134 pts

10th CAN 214044 Sarah Douglas – – 139 pts

Laser Men – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st NOR 201111 Hermann Tomasgaard – – 30 pts

2nd NZL 216175 Sam Meech – – 95 pts

3rd AUS 199012 Tom Burton – – 115 pts

4th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste Bernaz – – 125 pts

5th BEL 207173 William De Smet – – 126 pts

6th USA 206051 Charlie Buckingham – – 129 pts

7th FIN 214111 Kaarle Tapper – – 131 pts

8th GBR 214009 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 142 pts

9th GUA 211981 Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero – – 149 pts

10th IRL 210254 Finn Lynch – – 154 pts

Finn Men – Top 10 for Medal Race

1st SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 37 pts

2nd FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert – – 41 pts

3rd USA 91 Luke Muller – – 45 pts

4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 46 pts

5th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko – – 47 pts

6th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen – – 48 pts

7th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 52 pts

8th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 59 pts

9th POL 17 Piotr Kula – – 61 pts

10th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 65 pts

