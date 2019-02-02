World Cup Miami – Final day medal race leaderboards

Sunday, the final day of the Hempel World Cup in Maimi, will see five final medal races, for the Finn, Laser, Radial and the two 470 events.
After the completion of their series racing the final medal races will close the Miami World Cup.
In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidha Mcintyre will be going for gold, but it will not be easy.
Germany’s Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort lead by threee points and Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel are just a point behind the Brits. Plus Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan of Brazil could also spoil the party.
In the mens 470 it’s a close battle between Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden and Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain for the gold.
In the Radial, Dongshuang Zhang of China looks set for gold, with Paige Railey USA having a remarkable regatta looking for silver, and Vasileia Karachaliou the bronze. Alison Young is in fourth, but the points look to be against her making the podium.
Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini got himself into the Laser medal race, with a great final day efort, but is outside of a podium chance.
Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway has already wrapped-up the Laser gold with a 65 point lead.
Closer finish expected in the Finn, where Sweden’s Max Salminen has a four point lead ahead of Jonathan Lobert of France, and another four could be battling for the brnze.
Racing updates as received . . . Provisional.
470 Women – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st GER 26 Loewe/Markfort – – 52 pts
2nd GBR 1 Mills/Mcintyre – – 55 pts
3rd GER 95 Oster/Winkel – – 56 pts
4th BRA 177 Oliveira/Barbachan – – 60 pts
5th SLO 64 Mrak/Macarol – – 69 pts
6th NED 11 Zegers/Berkhout – – 69 pts
7th FRA 9 Lecointre/Retornaz – – 75 pts
8th JPN 1 Kondo Yoshida/Yoshioka – – 75 pts
9th USA 95 Brugman/Brugman – – 79 pts
10th ESP 14 Cornudella /López – – 89.8 pts
470 Men – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st SWE 349 Dahlberg/Bergström – – 43 pts
2nd ESP 44 Xammar/Rodríguez – – 44 pts
3rd JPN 83 Ichino/Hasegawa – – 58 pts
4th HUN 1 Gyapjas/Gyapjas – – 58 pts
5th ITA 757 Ferrari/Calabrò – – 71 pts
6th USA 1 Mcnay/Hughes – – 73 pts
7th CHN 67 Xu/Wang – – 84 pts
8th FRA 27 Peponnet/Mion – – 86 pts
9th JPN 20 Okada/Hokazono – – 99 pts
10th ISR 15 Hasson/Harari – – 102 pts
Radial Women – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st CHN 201213 Dongshuang Zhang – – 62 pts
2nd USA 197111 Paige Railey – – 75 pts
3rd GRE 212289 Vasileia Karachaliou – – 88 pts
4th GBR 206251 Alison Young – – 107 pts
5th DEN 215501 Anne-Marie Rindom – – 119 pts
6th USA 184454 Erika Reineke – – 123 pts
7th FIN 203033 Monika Mikkola – – 125 pts
8th LTU 210496 Viktorija Andrulyte – – 127 pts
9th SWE 215343 Josefin Olsson – – 134 pts
10th CAN 214044 Sarah Douglas – – 139 pts
Laser Men – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st NOR 201111 Hermann Tomasgaard – – 30 pts
2nd NZL 216175 Sam Meech – – 95 pts
3rd AUS 199012 Tom Burton – – 115 pts
4th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste Bernaz – – 125 pts
5th BEL 207173 William De Smet – – 126 pts
6th USA 206051 Charlie Buckingham – – 129 pts
7th FIN 214111 Kaarle Tapper – – 131 pts
8th GBR 214009 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini – – 142 pts
9th GUA 211981 Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero – – 149 pts
10th IRL 210254 Finn Lynch – – 154 pts
Finn Men – Top 10 for Medal Race
1st SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 37 pts
2nd FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert – – 41 pts
3rd USA 91 Luke Muller – – 45 pts
4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 46 pts
5th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko – – 47 pts
6th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen – – 48 pts
7th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 52 pts
8th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 59 pts
9th POL 17 Piotr Kula – – 61 pts
10th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 65 pts