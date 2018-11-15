Glenn Ashby wins A-Cat pre-worlds

Ashby dominated the 60 strong Open foiling fleet national championship which was also the A-Cat pre-worlds event in Hervey Bay, Australia.

Burling was the only other competitor to win a race, but only once dipped into double figures.

In third place was Holland's Mischa Heemskerk, and fourth was Aussie Darren Bundock, with fifth Stephen Brayshaw, sixth Steve Brewin and seventh Jacek Noetzel of Poland.

And it looks like this group, plus Blair Tuke of New Zealand and Mark Bulka of Australia will be the main title contestants when the World Championship starts on Sunday.

Winner of the Classic fleet national championship was Andrew Landenberger, counting seven wins from the nine races.

Landenberger finished six points ahead of Scott Anderson, with Graeme Parker in third place.

2018 A-Cat Australian Championship - Open Fleet (60 entries)

1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby - - 6 pts

2nd NZL 7 Peter Burling - - 18 pts

3rd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk - - 28 pts

4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock - - 30 pts

5th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw - - 31 pts

6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin - - 32 pts

7th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel - - 43 pts

8th NZL 777 Blair Tuke - - 54 pts

9th AUS 16 Mark Bulka - - 65 pts

10th AUS 1065 Thomas Johnson - - 67 pts

11th AUS 321 Andrew Williams - - 87 pts

12th AUS 1035 David Brewer - - 87 pts

13th AUS 1050 Stuart Scott - - 88 pts

14th POL 31 Robert Graczyk - - 90 pts

15th AUS 14 Adam Beattie - - 92 pts

16th Aus 1047 Robert Gough - - 95 pts

17th GER 14 Bob Baier - - 96 pts

18th AUS 89 James Clark - - 103 pts

19th NZL 270 Dave Shaw - - 106 pts

20th NZL 77 Micah Wilkinson - - 114 pts

2018 A-Cat Australian Championship - Classis Fleet (38 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger - - 7 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson - - 13 pts

3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker - - 30 pts

4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi - - 33 pts

5th USA 99 Ben Hall - - 35 pts

6th AUS 49 Matt Johnson - - 55 pts

7th AUS 67 Trevor Brown - - 56 pts

8th AUS 27 William Michie - - 62 pts

9th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger - - 64 pts

10th AUS 984 Leon McNeill - - 66 pts

Full results available here

