Glenn Ashby wins A-Cat pre-worlds

Glenn Ashby won the A-Cat Australian Championship with six wins from seven races to finish 12 points ahead of Pete Burling of New Zealand.
Ashby dominated the 60 strong Open foiling fleet national championship which was also the A-Cat pre-worlds event in Hervey Bay, Australia.
Burling was the only other competitor to win a race, but only once dipped into double figures.
In third place was Holland's Mischa Heemskerk, and fourth was Aussie Darren Bundock, with fifth Stephen Brayshaw, sixth Steve Brewin and seventh Jacek Noetzel of Poland.
And it looks like this group, plus Blair Tuke of New Zealand and Mark Bulka of Australia will be the main title contestants when the World Championship starts on Sunday.
Winner of the Classic fleet national championship was Andrew Landenberger, counting seven wins from the nine races.
Landenberger finished six points ahead of Scott Anderson, with Graeme Parker in third place.
2018 A-Cat Australian Championship - Open Fleet (60 entries)
1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby - - 6 pts
2nd NZL 7 Peter Burling - - 18 pts
3rd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk - - 28 pts
4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock - - 30 pts
5th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw - - 31 pts
6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin - - 32 pts
7th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel - - 43 pts
8th NZL 777 Blair Tuke - - 54 pts
9th AUS 16 Mark Bulka - - 65 pts
10th AUS 1065 Thomas Johnson - - 67 pts
11th AUS 321 Andrew Williams - - 87 pts
12th AUS 1035 David Brewer - - 87 pts
13th AUS 1050 Stuart Scott - - 88 pts
14th POL 31 Robert Graczyk - - 90 pts
15th AUS 14 Adam Beattie - - 92 pts
16th Aus 1047 Robert Gough - - 95 pts
17th GER 14 Bob Baier - - 96 pts
18th AUS 89 James Clark - - 103 pts
19th NZL 270 Dave Shaw - - 106 pts
20th NZL 77 Micah Wilkinson - - 114 pts
2018 A-Cat Australian Championship - Classis Fleet (38 entries)
1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger - - 7 pts
2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson - - 13 pts
3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker - - 30 pts
4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi - - 33 pts
5th USA 99 Ben Hall - - 35 pts
6th AUS 49 Matt Johnson - - 55 pts
7th AUS 67 Trevor Brown - - 56 pts
8th AUS 27 William Michie - - 62 pts
9th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger - - 64 pts
10th AUS 984 Leon McNeill - - 66 pts
